Chartreuse - Morning Ritual

Album Review
Chartreuse - Morning Ritual3 Stars
That Chartreuse’s own messaging has previously made much of their ability to take it slow seems somewhat of an understatement; the band, who emerged around the tail end of 2017 are only now - six years later - releasing a debut full-length. It’s not hard to hazard a guess as to why: the outfit’s brand of folk-influenced indie is an intricate one: see the meticulously-arranged skittishness of the title track for example, where each beat, note and silence is almost clinical in its placement. And therein lies what fails to elevate ‘Are You Looking For Something’ beyond ‘good’: each step feels overly deliberate, from the overwrought lyrical cliches (“I can’t get off my phone,” cries ‘Agitated’) to the repetition, which although perhaps attempting to create a psych-like trance, instead quickly becomes an irritant (‘Whippet’, ’This Could Be Anything’). At points it does seem as if the Midlanders are aware of their own ability to be consumed by their own mellow: the shift into ‘Never To Be Real’ is a much-welcome jolt to the senses. It’s all rich, luscious and well-crafted, and for solo headphone sessions could well offer a pleasant daydream - see in particular the intrigue of ‘Backstroke’. But otherwise, there’s every risk of ‘Morning Ritual’ retreating into the background.
Read More
Chartreuse share details of debut album ‘Morning Ritual’
To mark the news, they've also dropped two new singles.
12th September 2023, 3:49pm
Chartreuse return with new single ‘Switch It On, Switch It Off’
It is their first release since the Orlando Weeks collaboration ‘Satellites’.
18th May 2023, 12:00am
Chartreuse offer up ‘Deep Fat’ video
It celebrates the release of their new EP!
23rd November 2021, 12:00am
Chartreuse unveil new song ‘Tall Grass’
Lifted from their forthcoming EP 'Keep Checking Up On Me'.
30th July 2020, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.