Album Review

Chartreuse - Morning Ritual

Chartreuse - Morning Ritual

Reviewer: Jessie Brown

Released: 10th November 2023

Label: Communion

That Chartreuse’s own messaging has previously made much of their ability to take it slow seems somewhat of an understatement; the band, who emerged around the tail end of 2017 are only now - six years later - releasing a debut full-length. It’s not hard to hazard a guess as to why: the outfit’s brand of folk-influenced indie is an intricate one: see the meticulously-arranged skittishness of the title track for example, where each beat, note and silence is almost clinical in its placement. And therein lies what fails to elevate ‘Are You Looking For Something’ beyond ‘good’: each step feels overly deliberate, from the overwrought lyrical cliches (“I can’t get off my phone,” cries ‘Agitated’) to the repetition, which although perhaps attempting to create a psych-like trance, instead quickly becomes an irritant (‘Whippet’, ’This Could Be Anything’). At points it does seem as if the Midlanders are aware of their own ability to be consumed by their own mellow: the shift into ‘Never To Be Real’ is a much-welcome jolt to the senses. It’s all rich, luscious and well-crafted, and for solo headphone sessions could well offer a pleasant daydream - see in particular the intrigue of ‘Backstroke’. But otherwise, there’s every risk of ‘Morning Ritual’ retreating into the background.

Play Video

Tags: Chartreuse, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Morning Ritual via Rough Trade

Find ‘Morning Ritual’ at Rough Trade

Cd - £9.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £22.99

Chartreuse Tickets

Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Rough Trade Records, Bristol

Lafayette, London

Lafayette, London

Latest News

Girli announces sophomore album ‘Matriarchy’

Girli announces sophomore album Matriarchy

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The Libertines announce intimate Albionay Tour

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

The National to play huge Crystal Palace Park show in summer 2024

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single Houdini

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut ‘Firebreak’

Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut Firebreak

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY