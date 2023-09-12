Chartreuse share details of debut album ‘Morning Ritual

Having honed their craft with a series of EPs and last year’s Orlando Weeks collaboration single ‘Satellites’, Chartreuse have today announced that their debut album ‘Morning Ritual’ will be released on 10th November via Communion Music. The news arrives alongside a double single drop - the title track, and album opener ‘All Seeing All The Time’.

Of the latter, the band’s Hattie Wilson has said: “This song is about the multitude of information we have available to us whenever we want it. Whether that’s factual or fake. The idea arose when I started to worry about Rory’s news intake, he was checking it at all hours of the day and waking up to look at it, there was a lot going on in the world at the time and still is. The lyrics are quite self-explanatory, there’s no hidden meanings in there.”

When we play this song live it feels like we’re holding on for dear life, it’s so jam packed and intricate that it starts and ends before we quite know what’s happened, which makes it one of my favourites to play live.”

Check out the full tracklisting of ‘Morning Ritual’ and watch the video for ‘All Seeing All The Time’ below.

1. All Seeing All The Time

2. Backstroke

3. Switch It On, Switch It Off

4. Who Bites Down

5. Shield From Bedlam

6. Agitated

7. Never To Be Real

8. Whippet

9. Morning Ritual

10. This Could Be Anything

11. Are You Looking For Something

12. Sorcerer’s Eyes