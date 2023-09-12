News

Chartreuse share details of debut album ‘Morning Ritual

To mark the news, they’ve also dropped two new singles.

Chartreuse announce debut album ‘Morning Ritual’
Photo: Louis Bever

12th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Chartreuse, News, Listen

Having honed their craft with a series of EPs and last year’s Orlando Weeks collaboration single ‘Satellites’, Chartreuse have today announced that their debut album ‘Morning Ritual’ will be released on 10th November via Communion Music. The news arrives alongside a double single drop - the title track, and album opener ‘All Seeing All The Time’.

Of the latter, the band’s Hattie Wilson has said: “This song is about the multitude of information we have available to us whenever we want it. Whether that’s factual or fake. The idea arose when I started to worry about Rory’s news intake, he was checking it at all hours of the day and waking up to look at it, there was a lot going on in the world at the time and still is. The lyrics are quite self-explanatory, there’s no hidden meanings in there.”

When we play this song live it feels like we’re holding on for dear life, it’s so jam packed and intricate that it starts and ends before we quite know what’s happened, which makes it one of my favourites to play live.”

Check out the full tracklisting of ‘Morning Ritual’ and watch the video for ‘All Seeing All The Time’ below.

1. All Seeing All The Time
2. Backstroke
3. Switch It On, Switch It Off
4. Who Bites Down
5. Shield From Bedlam
6. Agitated
7. Never To Be Real
8. Whippet
9. Morning Ritual
10. This Could Be Anything
11. Are You Looking For Something
12. Sorcerer’s Eyes

Tags: Chartreuse, News, Listen

Latest News

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of ‘Nymph’ world tour

Shygirl announces UK and EU leg of Nymph’ world tour

Cherry Glazerr shares latest single ‘Sugar’

Cherry Glazerr shares latest single Sugar

Jockstrap and Taylor Skye announce remix album ‘I<3UQTINVU’

Jockstrap and Taylor Skye announce remix album I<3UQTINVU

Poppy offers up new single ‘Motorbike’

Poppy offers up new single Motorbike’

Flo Milli drops latest single ‘Chocolate Rain’

Flo Milli drops latest single Chocolate Rain

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY