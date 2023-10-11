Creeper - Sanguivore

Album Review
Creeper - Sanguivore4-5 Stars
Far from a mixtape of their forefathers, this is Creeper at their most joyful.
Ever since a mysterious voicemail at the end of a Southampton phone number accompanied the deletion of their personal social media accounts, Creeper have leaned unapologetically heavily into theatrics. And after launching their debut full-length ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’ the flamboyance kicked into overload - a staged fallout to end that album’s live run and a surprise beheading have followed, paired with an evolving sound that owes much to composer Jim Steinman and his Meat Loaf muse. ‘Sanguivore’, their third studio album, immediately embraces that influence, launching into an unapologetic nine-minute epic ode to the pair’s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, and ending with the haunting balladry of ‘More Than Death’ in a touching moment that seemingly lifts directly from the closing moments of their inspiration. But the audible theatrics have expanded, and much of the album jumps across the gothic new romantic soundscape. Listen hard and you’ll find nods to Misfits, Sisters of Mercy, and Billy Idol, while the band’s fledgling punk days morph into Alkaline Trio or AFI dramatics. Far from a mixtape of their forefathers, ‘Sanguivore’ is Creeper at their most joyful. Creatively reunited with founding member Ian Miles, driving force Will Gould (now William Von Ghould) presses his tongue firmly into his cheek in among some of the biggest riffs 2020s rock has conjured up. There’s substance behind the theatrics, and the vampire narrative never feels forced, even as organs take centre stage on ‘Chapel Gates’ and instrumental follow-up ‘The Abyss’. ‘Black Heaven’ in particular presents Creeper like never before, striding out of a Stranger Things-esque intro into a brilliantly dark ‘80s crescendo. These bold theatrics more than work, and maybe more so than ever, they present Creeper with a clear track to bringing camp, dramatic rock back to the very top of the pile.
Read More
Creeper share synth-laden new single ‘Black Heaven’
They'll be heading out on their 'Sacred Blasphemy' headline tour in November.
22nd September 2023, 2:15pm
Tracks: Olivia Rodrigo, Fred Again.., English Teacher and more
It’s Friday, it’s 6pm, it’s… top of the… list of this week’s new releases.
11th August 2023, 6:00pm
Creeper share new track ‘Teenage Sacrifice’
The band are set to release their third album 'Sanguivore' this October.
10th August 2023, 5:09pm
Creeper announce new album ‘Sanguivore’
The band have also released a brand new single 'Cry To Heaven'.
26th May 2023, 2:30pm
Popular right now
5 Stars
CMAT — Crazymad, For Me
4-5 Stars
Creeper — Sanguivore
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.