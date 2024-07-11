EP Review

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2 

A project that sees band leader Joe Mount collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect.

Metronomy - Posse EP Volume 2

Reviewer: Christopher Connor

Released: 12th July 2024

Label: Ninja Tune

Now more of a solo effort for frontman Joe Mount, Metronomy return with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’, which sees the protagonist collaborating with artists across a range of genres to frequently thrilling effect. ‘Nice Town’ (which features Pan Amsterdam) blends hip hop, electronic and jazz in an intriguing way, while ‘With Balance’, with its guests of Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen, has more of an acoustic feel, recalling early Bon Iver before segueing more into spoken word territory. It might seem an awkward marriage at first, but it’s fitting of the aims of the project, spotlighting artists from all backgrounds. It lends the EP an excitement factor, leading us to guess which direction it will head next. ‘Contact High’ - featuring Miki and Faux Real - has more of an electronic and pop sheen to it, and is the most in keeping with Metronomy’s own back catalogue. The five tracks on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ offer fascinating glimpses at Joe Mount’s musical process with an amalgamation of genres and styles mixing in perfect synchronicity. While Metronomy as a studio project is on a hiatus, there is still plenty to love here. 

Interview

All The Small Things: Metronomy

All The Small Things: Metronomy

New LP "Small World' might mark Metronomy's most pared-back work to date, but as Joe Mount enters his self-proclaimed "phase two', he's feeling more content than ever.

23rd February 2022, 12:00am

