Metronomy’s Joe Mount on skateboarding and Minidiscs for the next instalment of Before They Knew Better 

Ahead of the release of Metronomy’s upcoming new EP ‘Posse’ (which lands on 12th July via Ninja Tune), we caught up with frontman Joe Mount for the latest episode of Before They Knew Better - our podcast which sees some of our fave artists (including CMAT, Bill Ryder-Jones, Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno and more) take a trip down memory lane to share fond recollections and funny anecdotes from their youth.

This week, Joe takes us back to his skateboarding, Minidisc-loving formative years, where he grew up living near - but not quite on - the seaside. “Everything I did growing up pretty much involved the coast”, he says on the podcast. “Climbing rocks, building sandcastles, boogie boarding… and then in my teens, I guess it was more smoking, drinking, and hanging out. When you get to the point I’m at now, you start to associate the exact same views and locations with this enormous stack of memories, which go from summer holidays with your family, to being sick by a rock.” Elsewhere, he ponders what ‘cool’ really means, and gives us a surefire tip to ruin your hair for the foreseeable future. What’s not to love?

Listen to our new episode with Joe Mount in full below.