No Rome - Blueboy Must Die

Review
No Rome - Blueboy Must Die3-5 Stars
His starry-eyed, newfangled shoegaze hits always feel determinedly fresh.
No Rome’s vision of pop music sounds like a warped industrial daydream chewing scuzzy bubblegum - or rather, a happy-go-lucky cousin of The 1975 (a collaborator whose influence is consistently felt). Mixtape ‘Blueboy Must Die’ is no different – a follow-up of sorts to 2021 debut full-length ‘It’s All Smiles’ - it puts his pop machine into hyperdrive, chucking all kinds of material onto the conveyor belt. As ever, his acid-tab sound requires a few rotations to really settle into the trip, but its distorted ingredients are lush and exciting. There’s London grime on ‘Hackney Bounce’, infatuating, replayable pop on ‘180’, a massive, mournful ode to platonic love on ‘Brother’, while the lackadaisical ‘Elevator Music’ sounds perfect for a TikTok fit check video. On ‘Blueboy Must Die’, there’s a feeling that No Rome seeks to push his staple pop irreverence further, and although today his brand of ultra-modernism is a little less disruptive, his starry-eyed, newfangled shoegaze hits always feel determinedly fresh.
No Rome has shared latest single ‘Deep Diving’
There’s also news of an anticipated UK show.
9th August 2023, 11:11am
No Rome announces mixtape ‘Blueboy Must Die’
The Dirty Hit signee also dropped a new single ‘Brother’.
26th May 2023, 2:53pm
No Rome - It’s All Smiles
4 Stars
With every listen there’s something else to hear, something new to discover, and something different to feel.
3rd December 2021, 12:00am
No Rome releases new track ‘I Want U’
It's the second track from his upcoming debut album, 'It's All Smiles'.
9th November 2021, 12:00am
