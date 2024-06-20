Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine top Ipswich’s celebration of new music at Brighten The Corners 2024

In only its second year, Brighten The Corners has already established itself as a jewel in the city festival calendar. Priding itself on bringing the best new bands from the UK and abroad to vibrate the city’s grassroots venues, an emphasis is placed too on fostering local creative communities. A free outdoor stage at the Cornhill - co-produced by young people from the Tune Up course - showcases exclusively local artists, whose sounds can be heard ringing all throughout the city centre. Enjoying a pint in the sun in the shadow of town hall is the perfect way to ease yourself into the weekend.

Kicking things off on the Friday within the medieval architecture of St. Stephen’s Church (winner of the Toilet of The Year award, the festival proudly boasts in their programme), are Cambridge spell-binders UGLY. Animating the wooden vaults above with their enchanting blend of ecstatic vocal harmonies and spidery folk-rock, the band air a couple of cuts from their debut EP ‘Twice Around The Sun’, but most of the set previews unreleased material, which sounds as richly textured and ornate as the old.

Then, we move from those pastoral charms to the cold shivers of Leeds’ HONESTY. Veiling their stage at The Baths is a projection screen strobing through a host of urban images, overlain by song lyrics like some kind of dystopian karaoke. As the band themselves remain anonymous, their music lives and breathes on their behalf; it’s an exquisite corpse of experimental trip-hop, R&B and electro-rock as broad and winding as the cities that are visualised.