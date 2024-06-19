O. - WeirdOs 

O. may seem like a strange concept on paper, but the ingenuity and imagination of drummer Tash Keary and baritone saxophonist Joe Henwood knows no bounds. Debut album ‘WeirdOs’ cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers. The record is pretty succinct at under 40 minutes, but the twists and turns it takes give it staying power. From the fidgeting dance catharsis of ‘176’ to the neck snapping heft of doomy closer ‘Slap Juice’, Tash and Joe use an arsenal of pedals and styles to steer clear of preconceived notions of genre. Jazz, punk, jungle and dance all cavort together with a healthy respect for one another; nothing is snuffed out or overpowered, even when everything seems to be played with incomparable energy and passion, such as on the pounding ‘Green Shirt’ or the discomforting ‘Wheezy’. In short, this album drips with irresistible swagger.