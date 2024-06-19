Album Review

O. - WeirdOs

An album that cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers.

O. - WeirdOs 

Reviewer: Jack Butler-Terry

Released: 21st June 2024

Label: Speedy Wunderground

O. may seem like a strange concept on paper, but the ingenuity and imagination of drummer Tash Keary and baritone saxophonist Joe Henwood knows no bounds. Debut album ‘WeirdOs’ cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers. The record is pretty succinct at under 40 minutes, but the twists and turns it takes give it staying power. From the fidgeting dance catharsis of ‘176’ to the neck snapping heft of doomy closer ‘Slap Juice’, Tash and Joe use an arsenal of pedals and styles to steer clear of preconceived notions of genre. Jazz, punk, jungle and dance all cavort together with a healthy respect for one another; nothing is snuffed out or overpowered, even when everything seems to be played with incomparable energy and passion, such as on the pounding ‘Green Shirt’ or the discomforting ‘Wheezy’. In short, this album drips with irresistible swagger. 

Play Video

Tags: O., Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy WeirdOs via Rough Trade

Find ‘WeirdOs’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (white) - £23.99

Cd - £10.99

O. Tickets

The Rum Shack, Glasgow

Rich Mix, London

Where Else?, Margate

Rough Trade Records, Bristol

Latest News

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Pixey shares latest album preview ‘Bring Back The Beat’

Pixey shares latest album preview Bring Back The Beat’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single ‘Don’t Rely On Other Men’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single Don’t Rely On Other Men’

Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album ‘Stampede’

Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album Stampede’

Ezra Collective announce new album ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Ezra Collective announce new album Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Kate Nash</strong> - 9 Sad Symphonies</p>

Kate Nash - 9 Sad Symphonies

A needed return from Britain’s most emotionally deft and comedically deadpan pop artist.

19th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Pond</strong> - Stung!</p>

Pond - Stung!

Blending evolution within their artistry, while still keeping in touch with their otherworldly roots.

19th June 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Review

O. - Slice

O. - Slice

A project that’s short but sweet, cohesive and well-rounded - much like the band name itself.

22nd November 2023, 7:56am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY