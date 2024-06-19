O. - WeirdOs 

Album Review
O. - WeirdOs4 Stars
An album that cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers.
O. may seem like a strange concept on paper, but the ingenuity and imagination of drummer Tash Keary and baritone saxophonist Joe Henwood knows no bounds. Debut album ‘WeirdOs’ cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers. The record is pretty succinct at under 40 minutes, but the twists and turns it takes give it staying power. From the fidgeting dance catharsis of ‘176’ to the neck snapping heft of doomy closer ‘Slap Juice’, Tash and Joe use an arsenal of pedals and styles to steer clear of preconceived notions of genre. Jazz, punk, jungle and dance all cavort together with a healthy respect for one another; nothing is snuffed out or overpowered, even when everything seems to be played with incomparable energy and passion, such as on the pounding ‘Green Shirt’ or the discomforting ‘Wheezy’. In short, this album drips with irresistible swagger.
Latest Reviews
Kate Nash - 9 Sad Symphonies
4 Stars
A needed return from Britain’s most emotionally deft and comedically deadpan pop artist.
19th June 2024, 8:00am
The Mysterines - Afraid Of Tomorrows
4 Stars
In venturing into the shadows, they’ve made their boldest move yet.
19th June 2024, 8:00am
Been Stellar - Scream From New York, NY
4 Stars
A chronicle of the harsh, unrelenting mechanics of New York, but also an ode to its emotion and human connection.
19th June 2024, 8:00am
Pond - Stung!
4 Stars
Blending evolution within their artistry, while still keeping in touch with their otherworldly roots.
19th June 2024, 8:00am
Read More
O. pay tribute to their local night bus on new single ‘176’
It's the second track to be lifted from their upcoming debut album, 'WeirdOs'.
10th April 2024, 2:18pm
O. unveil details of debut album ‘WeirdOs’
The duo have also shared the project's lead single, 'Green Shirt'.
5th March 2024, 2:44pm
O. - Slice
4 Stars
A project that’s short but sweet, cohesive and well-rounded - much like the band name itself.
22nd November 2023, 7:56am
O.: “We’ve literally been working on getting fitter and stronger to play the music”
What do you get if you cross a drum kit with a saxophone? Surprise tours, frenetic live shows, and a potential fitness DVD…
21st November 2023, 12:30pm
Popular right now
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.