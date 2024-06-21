Charli XCX teams up with Lorde for remix of ‘girl, so confusing’

Following the release of Charli XCX ’s superlative sixth studio album , there’s truly no doubting that ‘brat’ summer is here. After much fan speculation that one of the album’s (many) standout tracks, ‘girl, so confusing’, references Lorde , the two stars have now come together to record a remix - aptly titled ‘The girl, so confusing version with lorde’.

In the new version, Lorde addresses the complex nature of her and Charli’s relationship (the original track explores how women in the music industry are often made to feel in competition with one another), as well as alluding to her own personal struggles with body image and self-confidence.

Today, Charli has also taken to social media to share the lyrics of Lorde’s new verse - check them out, and listen to ‘girl, so confusing with lorde’ in full below.