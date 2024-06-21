News
Charli XCX teams up with Lorde for remix of ‘girl, so confusing’
Fans had previously been speculating that the ‘brat’ track talked about the New Zealand star.
Following the release of Charli XCX’s superlative sixth studio album, there’s truly no doubting that ‘brat’ summer is here. After much fan speculation that one of the album’s (many) standout tracks, ‘girl, so confusing’, references Lorde, the two stars have now come together to record a remix - aptly titled ‘The girl, so confusing version with lorde’.
In the new version, Lorde addresses the complex nature of her and Charli’s relationship (the original track explores how women in the music industry are often made to feel in competition with one another), as well as alluding to her own personal struggles with body image and self-confidence.
Today, Charli has also taken to social media to share the lyrics of Lorde’s new verse - check them out, and listen to ‘girl, so confusing with lorde’ in full below.
Read More
Charli XCX - BRAT
5 Stars
An unmistakable representation of her very core.
4th June 2024, 8:30am
Charli XCX drops star-studded video for ‘360’
It features Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, and many more.
13th May 2024, 4:13pm
Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour
She posted a picture of a baggie printed with the intel on her socials, obvs.
3rd April 2024, 6:04pm
Lorde covers Talking Heads’ ‘Take Me To The River’
It's the latest track to be shared from A24's forthcoming 'Stop Making Sense' tribute album.
28th March 2024, 2:30pm
Popular right now
4 Stars
Pond — Stung!
4 Stars
O. — WeirdOs
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.