English Teacher, Hannah Diamond, mary in the junkyard among first acts for Sŵn Festival 2024

English Teacher, Hannah Diamond and mary in the junkyard are just three of the artists that have been confirmed to play this year’s edition of Sŵn Festival.

Today, organisers have confirmed the first wave of acts set to appear at the Cardiff event this October, which also includes more well known names such as Wu-Lu, Lanterns On The Lake, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Porij and Tom Vek, alongside act buzzy newer artists such as Antony Szmierek, The Itch, Ellie Bleach and Blue Bendy.

This year’s edition of the multi-venue fest will take place in the Welsh capital from Thursday 17th to Saturday 19th October; on Thursday, stages will take place across Womanby Street, at Clwb Ifor Bach, Tiny Rebel, The Moon and Fuel, while on the Friday and Saturday, the fest will expand further to include venues in Tramshed, Jacobs Antique Market, Cornerstone and Porter’s. The 2024 festival will also be part of the Cardiff Music City Festival, a three-week celebration of “innovative, accomplished music coming to the city”, which will conclude with Sŵn.

What’s even more exciting, we’re teaming up with the festival as official media partners (ooh, get us!) so we’ll be bringing you all the goings-on from the festival when it rolls around in October.

Speaking of today’s news, the festival’s Adam Williams has said the following: “I’m delighted to finally share the first wave of artists for Sŵn Festival 2024. This year’s event will be slightly different; running from Thursday through Saturday all three days will be fully multi venue, with over 130 artists performing across 11 different stages. We’re also in the process of finalising some exciting guests, stage partners and the return of our industry conference - details of which we’ll be able to share with you soon. Finally, and most importantly, this year’s event will be a key partner within the inaugural Cardiff Music City Festival; a three-week, city wide celebration of music in Cardiff this Autumn.”

Tickets for the festival are on general sale via their website now. The full list of artists announced today is as follows - and keep your eyes peeled for further news!

Adwaith | Antony Szmierek | Art School Girlfriend | Blue Bendy | Borough Council | Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard | Canty | Clara Mann | Cosmorat | Crinc | Dana Gavanski | Das Koolies | Dushime | Ellie Bleach | Emyr Son | English Teacher | Freak Slug | GANS | Gift | Griff Lynch | Half Happy | Hamish Hawk | Hana Lili | Hannah Diamond | Jane Weaver | Johnny Loves Me | Kitty & Sorry Stacy | Lanterns On The Lake | Malan | Manlikevision | Mared | Maruja | Mary In The Junkyard | Mellt | Mirari | Morn | NewWaveSound.Ent | OneDa | Plantoid | Plastic Estate | Pleasing | Porij | Pys Melyn | Quade | Rachel Lavelle | Razkid | Roddy Woomble | The Secret Jesus Factory | Shtëpi | The Itch | The None | The Wave Pictures | Tom Vek | TWST | University | Wrkhouse | Wu-Lu