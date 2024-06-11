As a band, you’ve not been together all that long. Can you tell us a little about how you met one another and decided to begin Ebbb? Your origin story, if you will?

We all moved to London from different places to make music. We met on the London band circuit and played shows and supported one another. I (Lev) played guitar in bands and started doing some electronic production during lockdown, as a move to gain more independence when the future of live music was up in the air. In early 2023, I asked Will to sing vocals on some of the tracks as I was always a fan of his voice, and so the project started life as a bunch of recordings. After we’d got a load of songs down we brought in Scott on drums, as we’ve been playing together for a few years in previous bands.

Rather than go straight into releasing music, you’ve built up more of a reputation by playing live first, and didn’t have too much of a presence on social media; was that a conscious decision, or one of necessity? How do you think doing that has helped to shape these early days for you as a band? What do you think you learned from doing things this way?

Essentially, we wanted to draw people’s focus solely onto the live shows, so we only ever put up info of when the next gig was. If people wanted to know what we were about, they had to come see it live. Having little social media presence meant people had no preconceptions, other than what they might have heard through word-of-mouth. By not focusing our attention on social media, I guess we just put all of our energy into the music and crafting a live set we were 100% happy with.

You’ve also just signed to Ninja Tune - how did it feel to find out you were going to join their roster?

Beyond excited! We’ve been a fan of the label for a while and felt like it was the ideal home for our music.