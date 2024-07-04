Neu Get To Know… Frozemode
The London alt-rap outfit determined to stay in their own lane.
Hello and welcome back to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick.
Frozemode have been steadily gaining steam since late 2022, courtesy of a string of singles and a 2023 EP that variously incorporate elements of hip-hop, indie, grime and more into a sound that’s wholly their own. The high-octane trio also pull absolutely no punches when it comes to their live shows and, having recently made their Download debut, are gearing up for a summer of equally raucous sets across the festival circuit. Ahead of the chaos, they tell us more about their childhood soundtracks, rider essentials, the capital’s underground scene and more.
Describe your music to us in the form of a dating app bio.
Frozemode. Three guys who like to experiment.
What were the first songs/albums you bought with your own money, and why?
Lisong: Drake, ‘Take Care’ - I’ve been going through it since I was young.
Cho-Hollo: Nelly, ‘Nellyville’ - He was just the wave at the time.
I.V.GATLIN: N-Dubz, ‘Uncle B’ - Still loads of bangers on there, not gonna lie.
You’re based in London - what do you think of the city’s current underground scene? Are there any other artists breaking through at the same time you take inspiration from?
The new wave is in full force right now. There are loads of artists doing it differently, and there are loads that we rate highly. But in order to stay on our own wave and keep carving our own path, we try not to look to our contemporaries for inspiration. Instead, we get our inspiration from each other and the real world around us.
Your recent track ‘ASBO BOYS’ was written in response to some comments made about you online, whilst your latest single ‘BLACK HOLE’ lyrically looks at unhealthy coping mechanisms and mental ill-health. Why were these topics important for you to address in your music?
We approach each song without a plan of what ‘topic’ or ‘idea’ to talk about, and instead we each bring our current thoughts, feelings and real life experiences to the table. We always strive to keep it real even if it means talking about the darker sides to ourselves.
You recently made your Download Festival debut - what was that experience like? How does performing a festival set differ from one of your own headline shows?
It was crazy - the biggest crowd we’ve had so far, which was exciting. It’s a different kind of pressure and excitement; at a festival you have to work on converting a big proportion of the crowd, which is defo a fun challenge.
What’s on your rider (at the moment)? And what would be on your rider, if you could pick anything?
Right now we ask for a bottle of Hennessy but always receive cheap spiced rum instead, which still works haha, and we also get beers. So yeah, in the future we want the Henny and some Magnums. Gatz wants some coconut water too.
Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you making?
Tonkotsu Ramen A’ La Mode.
