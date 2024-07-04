Get To Know... Frozemode

Your recent track ‘ASBO BOYS’ was written in response to some comments made about you online, whilst your latest single ‘BLACK HOLE’ lyrically looks at unhealthy coping mechanisms and mental ill-health. Why were these topics important for you to address in your music?

We approach each song without a plan of what ‘topic’ or ‘idea’ to talk about, and instead we each bring our current thoughts, feelings and real life experiences to the table. We always strive to keep it real even if it means talking about the darker sides to ourselves.

You recently made your Download Festival debut - what was that experience like? How does performing a festival set differ from one of your own headline shows?

It was crazy - the biggest crowd we’ve had so far, which was exciting. It’s a different kind of pressure and excitement; at a festival you have to work on converting a big proportion of the crowd, which is defo a fun challenge.

What’s on your rider (at the moment)? And what would be on your rider, if you could pick anything?

Right now we ask for a bottle of Hennessy but always receive cheap spiced rum instead, which still works haha, and we also get beers. So yeah, in the future we want the Henny and some Magnums. Gatz wants some coconut water too.

Finally, DIY are coming round for dinner - what are you making?

Tonkotsu Ramen A’ La Mode.