86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour
The ex-Maccabees shared their debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’ earlier this year.
Following the release of their rousing debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’, 86TVs have today shared its follow up, the anthemic ‘Higher Love’. Discussing the track’s lyrics, the band’s Felix White has said: “It’s a song from one person to another, saying to them, ‘I know you can do it and get through this, and I’m going to be here with you while you do.’ Most of us have an epiphany, once life has taken some chunks out of you, that the thing you are looking for is only going to come from within you. ‘Higher Love’ is about having that breakthrough and the sense of relief that comes with it.”
Made up of The Maccabees’ Felix and Hugo White, alongside their younger brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison, 86TVs have spent the summer working the festival circuit and embarking on their first headline tour. To mark the release of ‘Higher Love’, they’ve also shared news of more UK and Ireland live dates in 2024; check out their full tour schedule below.
FEBRUARY 2024
25 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Newcastle, Think Tank?
29 Nottingham, Bodega
MARCH 2024
02 Manchester, Deaf Institute
03 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
05 London, Lafayette
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Southampton, Joiners
08 Brighton, Concorde 2
Listen to ‘Higher Love’ here:
86TVs: Brothers In Arms
Four musicians. Three brothers. Two ex-Maccabees. One long in the making debut single. Put the maths together, and you get the birth of 86TVs.
18th August 2023, 3:00pm
