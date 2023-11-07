Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

You may know Felix White from any number of creative avenues: as the guitarist of beloved indie icons The Maccabees ; as co-frontman of their new fraternal outfit 86TVs ; or as a presenter talking all things cricket on Tailenders. Today, though, he’s in the hot seat for DIY’s new podcast Before They Knew Better - following in the fine footsteps of Sigrid , Olivia Dean , Bastille’s Dan Smith and Mae Muller - to talk us through a photo, a song, and an object from his youth.

Chatting to DIY’s co-hosts Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, Felix explains how he was a Liam Gallagher mega-fan, went to school with Jessie Ware, and had a Chili Peppers one-song mixtape. “It was right in that period where you could ask someone who had it to tape it for you”, he says, speaking on the podcast about the latter memory. “I’d heard ‘Scar Tissue’ a lot on the radio and I got someone to make me a tape that had it again and again, front to back, so that I wouldn’t have to rewind it. And I’ve still got this tape!”



