Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better

The Maccabee, 86TVs member and podcaster talks Liam Gallagher and growing up with Jessie Ware on DIY’s new podcast episode.

7th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

You may know Felix White from any number of creative avenues: as the guitarist of beloved indie icons The Maccabees; as co-frontman of their new fraternal outfit 86TVs; or as a presenter talking all things cricket on Tailenders. Today, though, he’s in the hot seat for DIY’s new podcast Before They Knew Better - following in the fine footsteps of Sigrid, Olivia Dean, Bastille’s Dan Smith and Mae Muller - to talk us through a photo, a song, and an object from his youth.

Chatting to DIY’s co-hosts Lisa Wright and Giles Bidder, Felix explains how he was a Liam Gallagher mega-fan, went to school with Jessie Ware, and had a Chili Peppers one-song mixtape. “It was right in that period where you could ask someone who had it to tape it for you”, he says, speaking on the podcast about the latter memory. “I’d heard ‘Scar Tissue’ a lot on the radio and I got someone to make me a tape that had it again and again, front to back, so that I wouldn’t have to rewind it. And I’ve still got this tape!”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s new podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

Tune into the new episode with Felix White now, and remember to like and subscribe on your chosen platform!

Get tickets to watch 86TVs live now.

In Deep

Former Maccabees members talk new band 86TVs and their debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’

86TVs: Brothers In Arms

Four musicians. Three brothers. Two ex-Maccabees. One long in the making debut single. Put the maths together, and you get the birth of 86TVs.

18th August 2023, 3:00pm

