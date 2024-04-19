Alfie Templeman drops groovy new effort ‘Hello Lonely’

Ahead of the arrival of his sophomore album ‘Radiosoul’ on 7th June (via Chess Club Records / AWAL Recordings), Alfie Templeman has today shared ‘Hello Lonely’, the latest in a run of groove-laden LP previews.

Despite bouncing along with an irresistible acid-pop strut, lyrically the track “captures those existential thoughts everyone seemed to have during the pandemic - and even post-pandemic - where everyone kinda said ‘So what now?’”

Explaining further, Alfie has commented: “I’ve always had a bit of a dodgy social battery and sometimes struggle with social media and touring as it can require a lot of energy to get on stage 100 times a year and maintain conversation with so many different people. When you have such a different work life compared to home life, I think, silence becomes pretty deafening and very intense. So, ‘Hello Lonely’ is about coping with those big quiet moments and checking in on your own sanity.”

Find out more about what to expect from ‘Radiosoul’ here, and listen to ‘Hello Lonely’ below.

