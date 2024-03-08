Alfie Templeman confirms sophomore album ‘Radiosoul’

The follow up to his 2022 debut ‘Mellow Moon’ , the LP is set to see the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer expand his sonic palette, taking in references from soul and psychedelia to indie and pop. What’s more, it’s the product of a series of notable BTS collaborations, with names like Nile Rodgers, Dan Carey, and Justin Young among the co-production credits.

Having recently returned with the funky new single ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ , Alfie Templeman has now revealed that his forthcoming second album, ‘Radiosoul’, is slated for release on 7th June via Chess Club Records / AWAL Recordings.

“In February 2023, I planned a small trip to the USA and fell back in love with recording music. I visited Nile Rodgers in Miami and Oscar Scheller in LA, then came back and hung out with a bunch of amazing producers in South London: Charlie Perry, Karma Kid, Dan Carey, Will Bloomfield and Josh Scarbrow”, Alfie has explained. “During the next 5 months we’d make my next album together.”

He continues: “Every song is intentionally different from the last. It’s about the weird and the wonderful, the big, bright, bursting moments and the quiet, raw, reflective moments. Back when I started out, what really excited me was using music as a way of documenting my life. Each EP felt like a little diary entry, taking the last half a year of my life condensed into a few songs. This album really reminds me of that, but this time it looks back at my whole life. I finally feel a little more confident about fighting the darkness that will inevitably lurk around from time to time. This album is about turning 20: entering a new decade of your life and figuring out how you guided yourself to where you are now even if you don’t really know how.”

To mark today’s announcement, Alfie has also shared the record’s title track - which explores the damaging effects of social media on our mental health - and confirmed a series of instore tour dates at UK record stores this June.

You can watch the official lyric video for ‘Radiosoul’ and find out more about the upcoming shows below.