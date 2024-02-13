Alfie Templeman returns with funky new single ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Alfie Templeman has returned with a funky, strutting new single ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, which doubles as his first new material since the release of his debut album ‘Mellow Moon’ back in 2022.

Written whilst the singer was on tour, the lyrics of his new groove-infused track come predominantly comprised of notes he would write during the first anxious moments he’d experience after waking up.

Speaking of his new single, Alfie has said: “‘Eyes Wide Shut’ is an amalgamation of ruminations I faced on tour. My brain always seems to be on full volume after a show and I find it really difficult to wind down. The adrenaline used to turn sour pretty quick once you’d get back to your hotel that looked the same as every other hotel. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ helped me express those feelings and since we started playing it live I often use it as a reminder to go easy on myself. It deters the burn out.”

The track also, he has said, is the first cut from his next album: “Musically, ‘Eyes…’ was the first song I wrote for the album. I knew I wanted to make big, weird pop songs. At the time I was rinsing Prince and Talking Heads a lot, lots of crazy staccato synth textures and nutty bass lines.”

Check out the video for ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ - as directed by Soren Harrison - below.