Alison Goldfrapp marks launch of own label A.G Records with new single ‘I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)’

It’s her first new music since the release of her 2023 solo debut, ‘The Love Reinvention’.

Alison Goldfrapp drops new single 'I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)' and launches own label A.G Records

24th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Synth-pop legend Alison Goldfrapp is back with her first new music of 2024 - the infectiously fun, dancefloor-ready single ‘I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)’. 

It’s also her first release since making her solo debut with last year’s ‘The Love Invention’, and sees her team up with renowned producer Richard X to make what she has described as something “fun, fizzy, a little bit melancholic and a little bit retro”. 

What’s more, the new track is the inaugural release on Alison’s just-launched own label, A.G Records, of which she has said: “It’s an exciting new chapter for me after two decades in the industry. To own my masters for the first time and share my music with the world in my own way feels really quite exhilarating.”

Check out the visualiser for ‘I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)’ below. 

