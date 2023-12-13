News
Alvvays schedule 2024 UK & European tour
The band will be playing a mix of headline shows and festival slots next summer.
Following the release of their third album ‘Blue Rev’ last year, Canadian outfit Alvvays have announced plans for a 2024 UK and European tour.
The band - who have also just been nominated for a GRAMMY for their track ‘Belinda Says’, natch - will return to our side of the Atlantic next summer for a hefty tour that includes a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. The tour is set to kick off at Wicklow’s Beyond The Pale fest, before they play four UK headline shows, and then head over to mainland Europe.
During their stint, they’ll also be appearing at Roskilde, Mad Cool, Bilbao BBK Live and Øya festivals.
Check out their touring plans below, and buy tickets for their headline shows from 11am this Friday 15th December.
JUNE
21 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow
22 SWX, Bristol
23 O2 Ritz, Manchester
24 O2 Academy, Glasgow
26 Troxy, London
28 Live /s Live, Antwerp
29 Siren’s Call, Luxembourg
JULY
02 Elysée Montmartre, Paris
03 Paradiso, Amsterdam
04 Gruenspan, Hamburg
05 Roskilde Festival, Roskilde
07 Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
08 Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg
09 Magnolia, Milano
10 Bonsai Garden, Bologna
12 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid
13 Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao
AUGUST
08 Øyafestivalen, Oslo
