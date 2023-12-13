Alvvays schedule 2024 UK & European tour

Following the release of their third album ‘Blue Rev’ last year, Canadian outfit Alvvays have announced plans for a 2024 UK and European tour.

The band - who have also just been nominated for a GRAMMY for their track ‘Belinda Says’, natch - will return to our side of the Atlantic next summer for a hefty tour that includes a mix of headline shows and festival appearances. The tour is set to kick off at Wicklow’s Beyond The Pale fest, before they play four UK headline shows, and then head over to mainland Europe.

During their stint, they’ll also be appearing at Roskilde, Mad Cool, Bilbao BBK Live and Øya festivals.

Check out their touring plans below, and buy tickets for their headline shows from 11am this Friday 15th December.

JUNE

21 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow

22 SWX, Bristol

23 O2 Ritz, Manchester

24 O2 Academy, Glasgow

26 Troxy, London

28 Live /s Live, Antwerp

29 Siren’s Call, Luxembourg

JULY

02 Elysée Montmartre, Paris

03 Paradiso, Amsterdam

04 Gruenspan, Hamburg

05 Roskilde Festival, Roskilde

07 Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

08 Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg

09 Magnolia, Milano

10 Bonsai Garden, Bologna

12 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

13 Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao

AUGUST

08 Øyafestivalen, Oslo