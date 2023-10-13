Album Review

Troye Sivan - Something To Give Each Other

As fun and messy as it is timelessly trendy, as silly as it is erotic.

Troye Sivan - Something To Give Each Other

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 13th October 2023

Label: Polydor

Five years after the lusty reintroduction of ‘Bloom’, on ‘Something To Give Each Other’ we find Troye Sivan in full command of his sexuality. Its lead – the noughties-inspired, gloriously double entendre-utilising ‘Rush’ - is uproarious as it depicts an adoration for a poppers high (and the fun that follows) with a jeering football-style chant. Then, the kitschy ‘Got Me Started’ (which thrifts Bag Raiders’ ‘Shooting Stars’ from 2017 meme hell) oozes the kind of irreverent style that characterises contemporary cool kid pop culture: an air of suave irony, coupled with a not-too-distant throwback reference, a penchant for the gauche, and an aching for tangible experience.

The pair of tracks introduce ‘Something To Give…’ perfectly. It’s an album that captures fleeting connection - be it sex, drugs, community or love - through wiry dance pop and popular iconography. It’s brief, kaleidoscopic in scope, but with purpose, and its immediacy grabs at fast-escaping youth with a clammy white-knuckle grip. As whispers of 2020 EP ‘In A Dream’ skirt across the scratchy industrial breakdown of desire anthem ‘Honey’, Troy confesses adoration. Meanwhile, kinetic techno captures long-distance lust on ‘What’s the Time Where You Are?’; creeping grooves weave through down-low hook-ups on ‘One of Your Girls’, and the deep synths and flirtatious sax in ‘How To Stay With You’ dance through being “a little bit fucked”. It’s as fun and messy as it is timelessly trendy; as silly as it is erotic. On ‘Something To Give Each Other’, Troye Sivan’s melancholic pop euphoria encapsulates an entire subculture of modern queer masculinity.

Play Video

Tags: Troye Sivan, Reviews, Album Reviews

Latest News

easy life drop final track ‘Trust Exercises’

easy life drop final track Trust Exercises

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour

Skepta samples Amy Winehouse on ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’

Skepta samples Amy Winehouse on Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)

PinkPantheress announces debut album ‘Heaven Knows’

PinkPantheress announces debut album Heaven Knows

The Libertines return with news of new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’

The Libertines return with news of new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY