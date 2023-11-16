News

Biig Piig shares pulsating new track ‘Watch Me’

The video also marks the singer’s directorial debut alongside NWSPK.

16th November 2023

Biig Piig has shared her first new music since January’s ‘Bubblegum’ mixtape in the form of club-ready single ‘Watch Me’. A throbbing cut laced with the singer’s - real name Jess Smyth - customarily ethereal vocals, it’s a track about the allure of confidence and movement that’s sure to provoke some moves of its own.

Speaking on the track, Biig Piig has said: “‘Watch Me’ is a track about empowerment. I found confidence in pushing new limits with it. It’s a song to feel yourself unapologetically and to strut to. Telling the world, I am that bitch, watch me.”

The accompanying video, in which the singer is joined by a pair of female bodybuilders among other scenes, also marks Biig Piig’s first foray into directing. Working alongside NWSPK she explains that “I had a really clear vision of what I wanted the video to be, even when writing the track. I wanted to build a surreal world of strength through movement. That vision was a series of settings that were striking and confident.”

Biig Piig also features on Jelani Blackman’s just-released debut album ‘The Heart of It’, joining the London rapper for recent single ‘Rise. Meanwhile ‘Bubblegum’ received four stars from DIY, with praise for its ability to “jump from one emotion to the next, yet find consistency”.

Obey its title’s commands and give the video for ‘Watch Me’ a watch below.

