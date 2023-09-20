Bill Ryder-Jones returns to announce new album ‘lechyd Da

2018’s ‘Yawn’ was the last new music we’d heard from Bill Ryder-Jones, but he’s now back with news of a forthcoming album, ‘lechyd Da’, due out on 12th January 2024 via Domino Records. His first LP in five years, it’s one which Bill has described as “my most produced record”, and explores both deep pain and profound hope.

Speaking further about the album - the name of which translates from Welsh as ‘good health - Bill has said: “My love of Wales has always been there. Half of my family is from there, I lost my brother there, all my childhood holidays were in Scotland or Wales. It’s just a magical place with an incredibly beautiful language. […] Over the years my music has lost a bit of its hope I reckon. It were important for me to make a record that had more hope in it. Even by my standards the last few years have been rocky, but I’ve chosen to soundtrack it with more positive music, you know?”

To mark the announcement, Bill has shared the LP’s first single, ‘This Can’t Go On’, which features strings from a 1978 Flashlight song. He’s also set to play at The Lexington in London next week, as well as a string of 2024 tour dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Watch the video for ‘This Can’t Go On’ and find Bill’s full tour schedule below.

SEPTEMBER

27 London, The Lexington

MARCH 2024

12 Glasgow, Room 2

13 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

16 Manchester, New Century Hall

17 Bristol, Thekla

19 Brighton, Chalk

20 London, Islington Assembly Hall

21 Liverpool, Content

23 Amsterdam, Paradiso

24 Hamburg, Hafenklang

25 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain

27 Antwerp, Trix Bar

28 Paris, La Maroquinerie

30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club

31 Belfast, Black Box