Bill Ryder-Jones returns to announce new album ‘lechyd Da’
It’s the songwriter’s first LP in five years.
2018’s ‘Yawn’ was the last new music we’d heard from Bill Ryder-Jones, but he’s now back with news of a forthcoming album, ‘lechyd Da’, due out on 12th January 2024 via Domino Records. His first LP in five years, it’s one which Bill has described as “my most produced record”, and explores both deep pain and profound hope.
Speaking further about the album - the name of which translates from Welsh as ‘good health - Bill has said: “My love of Wales has always been there. Half of my family is from there, I lost my brother there, all my childhood holidays were in Scotland or Wales. It’s just a magical place with an incredibly beautiful language. […] Over the years my music has lost a bit of its hope I reckon. It were important for me to make a record that had more hope in it. Even by my standards the last few years have been rocky, but I’ve chosen to soundtrack it with more positive music, you know?”
To mark the announcement, Bill has shared the LP’s first single, ‘This Can’t Go On’, which features strings from a 1978 Flashlight song. He’s also set to play at The Lexington in London next week, as well as a string of 2024 tour dates across the UK, Ireland and Europe. Watch the video for ‘This Can’t Go On’ and find Bill’s full tour schedule below.
SEPTEMBER
27 London, The Lexington
MARCH 2024
12 Glasgow, Room 2
13 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
15 Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
16 Manchester, New Century Hall
17 Bristol, Thekla
19 Brighton, Chalk
20 London, Islington Assembly Hall
21 Liverpool, Content
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Hamburg, Hafenklang
25 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
27 Antwerp, Trix Bar
28 Paris, La Maroquinerie
30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
31 Belfast, Black Box
