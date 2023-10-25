News
Black Honey share new single and video for ‘Lemonade’
They’ve also revealed plans for some 2024 ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ live shows.
Off the back of the release of third album ‘A Fistful of Peaches’, Black Honey have now shared a new single ‘Lemonade’, which arrives accompanied by a video co-directed by the band’s Izzy Bee Phillips and Craig Hemming.
“I think we all got sold this ‘dream big’ concept”, Izzy has said, speaking about the concept behind the track. “I’m having an existential realisation that we are just playing a game that’s designed to make rich people richer. I’m not sure what skills I learned in school other than capitalistic ones. They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade…well sometimes that’s just not f*cking doable. How about don’t make lemonade. How about the measure is to just exist and try and enjoy it, not take your bad situations and turn them into commercial gain.”
Discussing the video (which you can watch below) Izzy has explained that “[it’s] a 12 character portrait series about different types of disappointment. We named each one and wrote a story for them. I wanted the ones we would consider successful societally to still be failures.”
The band have also today announced a series of 2024 live shows which they’re billing their ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’, set to feature support from Picture Parlour and Kynsy (as well as sword swallowers, drag queens, burlesque dancers and an Elvis impersonator… sign us up!).
Tickets are available via pre-sale now, while general sale will open at 9:00am on Friday (27th October). You can catch Black Honey’s ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ on the following dates:
JANUARY 2024
31 Brighton, Concorde 2
FEBRUARY 2024
08 Bristol, Trinity
09 Leeds, Beckett SU
14 London, Kentish Town Forum
