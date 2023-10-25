Black Honey share new single and video for ‘Lemonade

Off the back of the release of third album ‘A Fistful of Peaches’, Black Honey have now shared a new single ‘Lemonade’, which arrives accompanied by a video co-directed by the band’s Izzy Bee Phillips and Craig Hemming.

“I think we all got sold this ‘dream big’ concept”, Izzy has said, speaking about the concept behind the track. “I’m having an existential realisation that we are just playing a game that’s designed to make rich people richer. I’m not sure what skills I learned in school other than capitalistic ones. They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade…well sometimes that’s just not f*cking doable. How about don’t make lemonade. How about the measure is to just exist and try and enjoy it, not take your bad situations and turn them into commercial gain.”

Discussing the video (which you can watch below) Izzy has explained that “[it’s] a 12 character portrait series about different types of disappointment. We named each one and wrote a story for them. I wanted the ones we would consider successful societally to still be failures.”