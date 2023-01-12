After sharing his debut solo single ‘Deathbed Hangover’ late last year, former Blaenavon frontman Ben Gregory has announced that his debut solo album ‘Episode’ will be out on 7th April.

“Everything on ‘Episode’ comes back to my struggle to interpret, or reinterpret, my life and its core relationships, after having my concept of reality revoked,” Ben explains. “This may sound dramatic, but it’s hard to know if you can trust how you feel about a partner, a situation, a future, when you’ve sat in a hospital bed, torn a newspaper to shreds, sat back and watched it put itself back together.”

Sharing new single ‘manifest*’ alongside the news, Ben says, “‘manifest*’ is about feeling fated to certain situations and lacking control over your own position in life. It looks towards a potential future that is desired but unlikely, focused on a partner and an imagined future family. There are elements of a slightly tragic fixation in there. The narrative retelling is real but it questions itself and cannot commit to painting an impossible future. The attempt was to portray this process of recollection, because people choose how they shape their own memories.”

Have a listen to ‘manifest*’ below.

‘Episode’ Tracklisting:

1. storm of conversation

2. blue sea blue

3. ((fall away ’till morn..))

4. manifest*

5. deathbed hangover

6. mother’s son

7. smoke

8. god bless you