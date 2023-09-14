News
Bombay Bicycle Club share personal new single ‘Turn The World On’
The band have also announced four acoustic live dates at secret locations for later this month.
Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album ‘My Big Day’ next month, Bombay Bicycle Club have shared another single in the form of the folk-tinged ‘Turn The World On’. Reflecting on the experience of becoming a parent for the first time, the track is infused with a hopeful, somewhat nostalgic youthfulness that harks back to their earlier records.
Speaking about their new song, the band have said: “‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal. Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.”
Watch the official video for ‘Turn The World On’ here:
To coincide with the release, Bombay Bicycle Club have also announced that they’ll be performing four intimate, acoustic shows in unusual locations later this month, in collaboration with Sofar Sounds. All the band have revealed is that the shows will take place in Cardiff, Leeds, London, and Brighton this September.
Fans who have pre-ordered ‘My Big Day’ from selected independent record shops in each of these cities will be in with a chance of winning two tickets for the secret show of their choice. You can find out more here, and check out the dates of the four secret shows below.
SEPTEMBER
19 Cardiff
20 Leeds
21 London
22 Brighton
