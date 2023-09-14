News

Bombay Bicycle Club share personal new single ‘Turn The World On

The band have also announced four acoustic live dates at secret locations for later this month.

Photo: Tom Oxley

14th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bombay Bicycle Club, News, Listen

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album ‘My Big Day’ next month, Bombay Bicycle Club have shared another single in the form of the folk-tinged ‘Turn The World On’. Reflecting on the experience of becoming a parent for the first time, the track is infused with a hopeful, somewhat nostalgic youthfulness that harks back to their earlier records.

Speaking about their new song, the band have said: “‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal. Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.”

Watch the official video for ‘Turn The World On’ here:

To coincide with the release, Bombay Bicycle Club have also announced that they’ll be performing four intimate, acoustic shows in unusual locations later this month, in collaboration with Sofar Sounds. All the band have revealed is that the shows will take place in Cardiff, Leeds, London, and Brighton this September.

Fans who have pre-ordered ‘My Big Day’ from selected independent record shops in each of these cities will be in with a chance of winning two tickets for the secret show of their choice. You can find out more here, and check out the dates of the four secret shows below.

SEPTEMBER
19 Cardiff
20 Leeds
21 London
22 Brighton

Tags: Bombay Bicycle Club, News, Listen

Bombay Bicycle Club Tickets

O2 Academy Leicester (Buy)

Latest News

The Staves are back with new track ‘You Held It All’

The Staves are back with new track You Held It All

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 GUTS world tour

Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 GUTS world tour

Vagabon drops new single and video for ‘Lexicon’

Vagabon drops new single and video for Lexicon

Jorja Smith announces intimate ‘Falling Or Flying’ UK shows

Jorja Smith announces intimate Falling Or Flying’ UK shows

Lime Garden announce debut album ‘One More Thing’

Lime Garden announce debut album One More Thing

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY