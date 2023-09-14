Bombay Bicycle Club share personal new single ‘Turn The World On

Ahead of the release of their forthcoming new album ‘My Big Day’ next month, Bombay Bicycle Club have shared another single in the form of the folk-tinged ‘Turn The World On’. Reflecting on the experience of becoming a parent for the first time, the track is infused with a hopeful, somewhat nostalgic youthfulness that harks back to their earlier records.

Speaking about their new song, the band have said: “‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal. Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.”

Watch the official video for ‘Turn The World On’ here:

