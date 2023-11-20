News

boygenius and Ye Vagabonds collaborate for cover of Sinéad O’Connor track ‘The Parting Glass

Proceeds from the single will be donated to the Dublin-based charity Aisling Project.

Photo: Shervin Lainez

20th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Continuing Phoebe Bridgers’ annual tradition of releasing a charity single over the festive season, the GRAMMY-nominated supergroup boygenius have teamed up with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds to share their take on ‘The Parting Glass’, a traditional Irish and Scottish song recorded by (among others) the late Sinéad O’Connor.

All proceeds from the track will be donated to Aisling Project, a cause which works with disadvantaged children and young people in Dublin, and one that was selected by the Sinéad O’Connor Estate. Aisling Project provides hot dinners and after school support to over 150 young people across five different locations, ensuring they have access to a variety of activities in a setting where they feel welcome, safe, and cared for.

“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” the charity’s Project Leader Mícheál Clear has said. “It’s an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O’Connor and we can’t possibly thank boygenius enough.”

You can listen to boygenius and Ye Vagabonds’ delicate rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ below.

