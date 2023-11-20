News
boygenius and Ye Vagabonds collaborate for cover of Sinéad O’Connor track ‘The Parting Glass’
Proceeds from the single will be donated to the Dublin-based charity Aisling Project.
Continuing Phoebe Bridgers’ annual tradition of releasing a charity single over the festive season, the GRAMMY-nominated supergroup boygenius have teamed up with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds to share their take on ‘The Parting Glass’, a traditional Irish and Scottish song recorded by (among others) the late Sinéad O’Connor.
All proceeds from the track will be donated to Aisling Project, a cause which works with disadvantaged children and young people in Dublin, and one that was selected by the Sinéad O’Connor Estate. Aisling Project provides hot dinners and after school support to over 150 young people across five different locations, ensuring they have access to a variety of activities in a setting where they feel welcome, safe, and cared for.
“We are absolutely thrilled that boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project,” the charity’s Project Leader Mícheál Clear has said. “It’s an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinead O’Connor and we can’t possibly thank boygenius enough.”
You can listen to boygenius and Ye Vagabonds’ delicate rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ below.
Records, etc at
boygenius - Boygenius (5th Anniversary Revisionist History Edition) (Vinyl 12 - yellow)
boygenius - the rest (Vinyl 10 - black)
boygenius - the rest (Vinyl 10 - gold)
boygenius - the rest (Cd)
boygenius - the record (Vinyl LP - black)
boygenius - the record (Cd - silver)
Read More
Boygenius announce surprise EP ‘the rest’
The four track project will hit shelves next month.
26th September 2023, 11:16am
A hedonistic whirlwind of empathetic tears and unrivalled joy engulfs boygenius’ giant Gunnersbury Park show
The trio sit atop a rising spring of pure self-acceptance; powerful yet vulnerable and immeasurably relatable.
22nd August 2023, 11:19am
boygenius - the record
5 Stars
A story of unbreakable friendship and mutual respect.
31st March 2023, 12:00am
boygenius announce North America tour
Their debut album ‘the record’ is out later this week.
28th March 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.