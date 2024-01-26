Brittany Howard unveils new track ‘Prove It To You

Following the release of recent cuts ‘What Now’ and ‘Red Flags’ , Brittany Howard has now given us a third taste of what to expect from her forthcoming album with new single ‘Prove It To You’. Also taken from her second solo LP ‘WHAT NOW’ - out on 9th February - the track is propelled by buoyant dance beats and sees her reunite with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett (The Killers, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Adele). “I wanted to write a fun four-on-the-floor dance track that makes you want to dance but at the same time lyrically looked at the complexities of being in a relationship”, Brittany has said of ‘Prove It To You’. “I love those songs that might not be exactly what they appear to be on the surface.” You can check out the track’s lyric video here:

What’s more, Brittany’s set to play a whole host of live dates this summer as she tours North America and comes over to the UK, too. Catch her on the following dates:

FEBRUARY 2024

06 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall (sold out)

07 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

09 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

10 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

12 Boston, MA The Wilbur

16 New York, NY Webster Hall (sold out)

17 New York, NY Webster Hall

20 Washington, DC 9:30 Club (sold out)

21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club (sold out)

23 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel (sold out)

24 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

APRIL 2024

12 Indio, CA, Coachella

13 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre

16 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore (sold out)

17 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

19 Indio, CA, Coachella

22 Albuquerque, NM, Revel Entertainment Center

23 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

24 Kansas City, MO, The Truman

26 St Louis, MO, The Pageant

28 Austin, TX, Austin Blues Festival

JUNE 2024

14 Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

JULY 2024

02 London, KOKO

03 Lytham, Lytham Festival

05 Dublin, Marlay Park

06 Manchester, Albert Hall

07 London, London Finsbury Park

09 Chepstow, Chepstow Summer Sessions

10 Glasgow, Glasgow Green

13 Bruges, Cactus Festival