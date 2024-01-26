News
Brittany Howard unveils new track ‘Prove It To You’
She’s also confirmed a series of UK headline shows for later this year.
Following the release of recent cuts ‘What Now’ and ‘Red Flags’, Brittany Howard has now given us a third taste of what to expect from her forthcoming album with new single ‘Prove It To You’. Also taken from her second solo LP ‘WHAT NOW’ - out on 9th February - the track is propelled by buoyant dance beats and sees her reunite with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett (The Killers, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Adele).
“I wanted to write a fun four-on-the-floor dance track that makes you want to dance but at the same time lyrically looked at the complexities of being in a relationship”, Brittany has said of ‘Prove It To You’. “I love those songs that might not be exactly what they appear to be on the surface.” You can check out the track’s lyric video here:
What’s more, Brittany’s set to play a whole host of live dates this summer as she tours North America and comes over to the UK, too. Catch her on the following dates:
FEBRUARY 2024
06 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall (sold out)
07 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
09 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
10 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
12 Boston, MA The Wilbur
16 New York, NY Webster Hall (sold out)
17 New York, NY Webster Hall
20 Washington, DC 9:30 Club (sold out)
21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club (sold out)
23 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel (sold out)
24 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
APRIL 2024
12 Indio, CA, Coachella
13 Tempe, AZ, Marquee Theatre
16 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore (sold out)
17 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
19 Indio, CA, Coachella
22 Albuquerque, NM, Revel Entertainment Center
23 Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom
24 Kansas City, MO, The Truman
26 St Louis, MO, The Pageant
28 Austin, TX, Austin Blues Festival
JUNE 2024
14 Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
JULY 2024
02 London, KOKO
03 Lytham, Lytham Festival
05 Dublin, Marlay Park
06 Manchester, Albert Hall
07 London, London Finsbury Park
09 Chepstow, Chepstow Summer Sessions
10 Glasgow, Glasgow Green
13 Bruges, Cactus Festival
