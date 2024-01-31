Brittany Howard - WHAT NOW

Album Review
Brittany Howard - WHAT NOW4 Stars
A gem.
Such was the impact of ‘Jaime’, Brittany Howard’s 2019 solo debut - with single ‘Stay High’ seemingly so ubiquitous that even Childish Gambino covered the hit - it’s baffling to realise that ‘WHAT NOW’ is only the musician’s second solo album (the same number as her output with Alabama Shakes). That timelessness of touch that she brought to previous projects is here too: a crackly warmth seeps through opener ‘Earth Sign’, even while the track builds to a crescendo that’s equally euphoric and claustrophobic. Dualities are woven in throughout, whether via the gorgeously jazzy ‘Every Color in Blue’ which touches on themes of depression, or ‘Red Flags’, on which she sings of running “right through” the titular warnings atop a soothing, trip-hop instrumental. Sonically sprawling (‘80s guitar sounds are referenced on the title track; a glitchy beat flickers through ‘Another Day’; ‘Power To Undo’ brims with pop-funk chaos) yet also unafraid to find joy in simple pleasures (the most immediate moment comes courtesy of ‘Prove It To You’, a club-ready stomp), ‘WHAT NOW’ is a gem.
Read More
Brittany Howard unveils new track ‘Prove It To You’
She's also confirmed a series of UK headline shows for later this year.
26th January 2024, 12:40pm
Brittany Howard offers up new single ‘Red Flags’
The track gets taken from her new solo album 'What Now', which is due for release in February.
20th November 2023, 12:40pm
Childish Gambino reimagines Brittany Howard’s ‘Stay High’
Lifted from 'Jamie Reimagined', which also features Bon Iver, Syd and more!
20th July 2021, 12:00am
Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka and more to feature on Brittany Howard’s ‘Jamie Reimagined’
Check out remixes from BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon now.
22nd June 2021, 12:00am
Popular right now
2-5 Stars
J Mascis — What Do We Do Now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.