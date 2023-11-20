Brittany Howard offers up new single ‘Red Flags’

Ahead of the release of her new solo album early next year, Brittany Howard has offered up another new single, ‘Red Flags’.

Her latest track gets taken from her forthcoming new record ‘What Now’, which is due for release on 2nd February 2024 via Island Records (US) and EMI (UK), and is an ode to those moments of uncertainty that crop up during relationships. “In my past relationships, I’ve had a tendency to see red flags as part of some parade just for me - something for me to run right through without paying any attention,” Howard has said, of the track. “To me ‘Red Flags’ sounds very dystopian, which makes sense for a song that feels like end-of-times as far as me emotionally maturing. It’s like a big tower fell and now I have to create something new.” Listen to ‘Red Flags’ below.

Last month, Brittany shared the record’s title track, alongside the news of her latest album, which will follow on from her 2019 solo debut ‘Jaime’ and was recorded in Nashville’s Sound Emporium and the iconic RCA Studio B, with her longtime creative collaborator Shawn Everett taking on co-production duties.

Now, she’s shared its tracklisting - which you can check out below - along with news of a handful of UK live shows, alongside Hozier. Find her full upcoming live schedule underneath the video player.