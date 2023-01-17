News Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’
“it’s charli’s island now”.
Announcing that her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ will be out on Valentine’s Day, Caroline Polachek gave us our first glimpse of what to expect with lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’, and now she’s teasing a Charli XCX remix of the track.
Hopping on to TikTok to dance along to the new remix, which finds Charli singing “welcome to my island, bitch”, Caroline captioned the video “it’s charli’s island now”.
‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ follows Caroline’s debut ‘PANG’, which came out back in 2019.
Check out the TikTok teaser below.
See Caroline Polachek live at the following dates:
FEBRUARY
10 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students Union
12 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
14 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
16 - Bristol, UK @ The Marble Factory
18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (SOLD OUT)
22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
25 - Cologne, DE @ Die Kantine
27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
APRIL
14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton
15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton
17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton
18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton
19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton
21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton
22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton
24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi
25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton
26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi
28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives
29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives
MAY
01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay
04 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives
08 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives
09 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives
13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G
16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain
17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain
19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain
20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain
27 - London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival (headliner)
JUNE
03 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
10 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
