Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Announcing that her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ will be out on Valentine’s Day, Caroline Polachek gave us our first glimpse of what to expect with lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’, and now she’s teasing a Charli XCX remix of the track.

Hopping on to TikTok to dance along to the new remix, which finds Charli singing “welcome to my island, bitch”, Caroline captioned the video “it’s charli’s island now”.

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ follows Caroline’s debut ‘PANG’, which came out back in 2019.

Check out the TikTok teaser below.