Caroline Polachek to release deluxe version of ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

Queen of alt-pop Caroline Polachek has today confirmed that she’ll be dropping a deluxe version of her acclaimed album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ (which topped DIY’s Albums of the Year 2023 list, no less) on 14th February - call it a Valentine’s Day present from her to us.

‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition’ will include her 2023 non-album single ‘Dang’, as well as a lush re-worked version of ‘Butterfly Net’, featuring Weyes Blood (out now). The news comes in the wake of Caroline’s BRIT and Grammy nominations (for Solo International Artist and Best Engineered Album - Non Classical respectively), and the arrival of this new edition will mark exactly a year since the release of the original LP.

Listen to ‘Butterfly Net’ (feat. Weyes Blood) below.