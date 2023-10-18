Caroline Polacheck returns with new single ‘Dang

Back in February, Caroline Polachek released ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ - one of 2023’s most revered albums, and one which DIY granted a perfect five-star review. Now, she’s returned to share her first new music since then, in the form of the pounding, hyper-pop influenced single ‘Dang’.

Having debuted the track with a special live performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - which you can watch below - Caroline is set to bring it to international audiences later this year with her upcoming live shows in the U.S., Italy, Japan, and Australia.

