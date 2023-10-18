News
Caroline Polacheck returns with new single ‘Dang’
She’s also shared a live video of her performing the track on The Late Show.
Back in February, Caroline Polachek released ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ - one of 2023’s most revered albums, and one which DIY granted a perfect five-star review. Now, she’s returned to share her first new music since then, in the form of the pounding, hyper-pop influenced single ‘Dang’.
Having debuted the track with a special live performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - which you can watch below - Caroline is set to bring it to international audiences later this year with her upcoming live shows in the U.S., Italy, Japan, and Australia.
Caroline Polacheck’s remaining 2023 tour dates are:
OCTOBER
20-21 Miami, FL, III Points Festival
NOVEMBER
02-05 Turin, Italy, C2C Festival
30 Tokyo, Japan, Toyosu PIT
DECEMBER
04 Sydney, Australia, Sydney Opera House
06 Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre (sold out)
10 Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre (sold out)
11 Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre (sold out)
13 Brisbane City, Australia, The Tivoli
Records, etc at
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Cd)
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Vinyl LP - gold)
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Vinyl LP - orange)
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Vinyl LP - clear)
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Tape)
Caroline Polachek - Pang (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Caroline Polachek, Black Country, New Road and Alex G provide the must-see moments at a sun-drenched Wide Awake 2023
The day charts a path through some of the most exciting music being made away from the mainstream.
1st June 2023, 12:00pm
Caroline Polachek shares ‘Smoke’ performance video
The video was inspired by “how it feels to perform this song live”.
5th April 2023, 12:00am
Tracks: Caroline Polachek, Jake Shears, Balming Tiger and more
The biggest and best of this week's new music.
2nd March 2023, 12:00am
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
5 Stars
A record that deliberately reaches a little to the left of perfect.
14th February 2023, 12:00am
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.