Caroline Polacheck returns with new single ‘Dang

She’s also shared a live video of her performing the track on The Late Show.

Photo: David Brandon Geeting

18th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Back in February, Caroline Polachek released ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ - one of 2023’s most revered albums, and one which DIY granted a perfect five-star review. Now, she’s returned to share her first new music since then, in the form of the pounding, hyper-pop influenced single ‘Dang’.

Having debuted the track with a special live performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - which you can watch below - Caroline is set to bring it to international audiences later this year with her upcoming live shows in the U.S., Italy, Japan, and Australia.

Play Video
Caroline Polacheck’s remaining 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER
20-21 Miami, FL, III Points Festival

NOVEMBER
02-05 Turin, Italy, C2C Festival
30 Tokyo, Japan, Toyosu PIT

DECEMBER
04 Sydney, Australia, Sydney Opera House
06 Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre (sold out)
10 Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre (sold out)
11 Melbourne, Australia, Forum Theatre (sold out)
13 Brisbane City, Australia, The Tivoli

