Lauren Mayberry talks All Saints, Bebo and ’00s nostalgia on new episode of Before They Knew Better

The CHVRCHES frontwoman turned solo star takes us on a trip down memory lane to her formative years in central Scotland.

7th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having spent over a decade fronting CHVRCHES, Lauren Mayberry is now stepping into the spotlight in her own right - in fact, she graced the cover of our October 2023 issue for a then-exclusive interview all about her glittering new solo career.

A few months on, and we’re thrilled to have her back as a special guest on Before They Knew Better; in this nostalgia-packed episode, Lauren tells us all about life growing up near Stirling in the noughties, including being obsessed with girl bands (natch), Bebo, and the joys of that era’s fashion.

“There was always music played in our house - even though my parents aren’t musicians, they always loved music in a Top 40 chart sense”, she shares on the podcast. “I think it was (depending on who you speak to) a very good era of British pop bands. Being a little girl in the UK at that time was the best thing ever! Especially when you lived in the middle of nowhere and you [didn’t] have many friends to talk to ‘cos of geographical location, the idea of The Spice Girls or All Saints or any of those bands was very exciting to me. That was the first time I felt really connected to music.”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

You can pick up a copy of our October 2023 print mag - which featured Lauren as our cover star! - via DIY’s online shop, and wrap your ears around her full podcast episode below.

