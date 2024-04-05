Chappell Roan shares new single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

It’s been a busy few weeks for Chappell Roan; not only has the starlet recently shared her internet-breaking Tiny Desk concert, given a lecture at Harvard Med School (as you do) and finished a stint supporting OlRod in the States, but she’s now shared her brand new single, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

The singer’s latest track follows on from the release of last year’s iconic debut ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, and packs in 80s-style synths and dramatic flare. “I needed to write a song about a common situationship within queer relationships - where someone is struggling with coming to terms with themselves,” Chappell has said, of her new offering. “It’s a song about wishing well to someone who is avoidant of their true feelings”.

Chappell is also set to hit the road again for a slew of her own headline shows in a few weeks’ time; she’ll embark upon the US leg of her Midwest Princess tour in May, before hitting the UK and Europe for her biggest shows yet - most of which are sold out already - in the autumn.

Listen to ‘Good Luck, Babe’ below, and remind yourself of her upcoming live shows underneath the player.