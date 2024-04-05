News
Chappell Roan shares new single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
The synth-tastic new track follows on from her 2023 debut ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Chappell Roan; not only has the starlet recently shared her internet-breaking Tiny Desk concert, given a lecture at Harvard Med School (as you do) and finished a stint supporting OlRod in the States, but she’s now shared her brand new single, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’
The singer’s latest track follows on from the release of last year’s iconic debut ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, and packs in 80s-style synths and dramatic flare. “I needed to write a song about a common situationship within queer relationships - where someone is struggling with coming to terms with themselves,” Chappell has said, of her new offering. “It’s a song about wishing well to someone who is avoidant of their true feelings”.
Chappell is also set to hit the road again for a slew of her own headline shows in a few weeks’ time; she’ll embark upon the US leg of her Midwest Princess tour in May, before hitting the UK and Europe for her biggest shows yet - most of which are sold out already - in the autumn.
Listen to ‘Good Luck, Babe’ below, and remind yourself of her upcoming live shows underneath the player.
MAY
19 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
20 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery
22 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit
23 Richmond, VA Brown’s Island
24 Buffalo, NY Terminal B at Outer Harbor
26 Boston, MA Boston Calling Festival
28 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
29 Madison, WI The Sylvee
30 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
JUNE
01 Kalamazoo, MI State Theater
02 Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Pride On The Shore
04 Little Rock, AR The Hall
05 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
07 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor
07 - 09 Queens, NY Governors Ball Music Festival
11 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
12 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
13 Columbia, SC The Senate
15 Louisville, KY Kentuckiana Pride Festival
16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo
AUGUST
01 - 04 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Music Festival
04 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Festival
SEPTEMBER
03 Paris, France Le Bataclan
04 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
07 Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza Berlin
08 Munich, Germany Superbloom Festival
10 London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo
11 London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton
13 Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Ritz
15 Glasgow, United Kingdom O2 Academy Glasgow
17 Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre
Records, etc at
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn
She's currently on the road supporting Olivia Rodrigo.
4th March 2024, 10:54am
Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
4 Stars
Full throttle into messy, emotional fun.
22nd September 2023, 7:00am
Chappell Roan shares new track ‘HOT TO GO!’
She recently announced details of her debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’.
11th August 2023, 1:22pm
Chappell Roan: “There’s nothing more exciting than a drag show”
The rising US act dedicated to supporting local drag artists, making gigs financially accessible and dropping sugary, hyperbolic pop hits.
28th July 2023, 3:30pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.