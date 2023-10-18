Festivals
Deadletter, Dolores Forever, The Rills and Snayx confirmed for Beam Me Up Festival 2024
The new music festival will run over two days in Oxford and Lincoln early next year.
Following its inaugural year this summer - which saw performances from the likes of Coach Party, Prima Queen, and Pale Blue Eyes - Beam Me Up Festival is returning to Lincoln and Oxford for 2024.
The new music festival will platform emerging artists and local heroes at various venues across the two cities, including those who are part of the recently announced first wave of acts: DEADLETTER, The Rills, Dolores Forever, and Snayx. All four will play both legs of the festival, taking to the stages of Lincoln’s The Drill, and Oxford’s O2 Academy and The Bullingdon.
Beam Me Up Lincoln will take place on Friday 9th February 2024, while the festival will hit Oxford the following day, on Saturday 10th February. General sale tickets are on sale now, and are available via the festival’s website.
