News
Deap Vally announce final release, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’ and farewell tour
The LA-based duo will put out their last LP - a re-recorded version of their debut - in 2024.
Deap Vally have today announced ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, a new edition of their debut LP and what will be their final release. Due in spring next year, the re-recorded album will feature new single ‘Baby I Call Hell’ (Deap Vally’s Version), of which the band’s Lindsey Troy has said: “‘Baby I Call Hell’ is quintessential Deap Vally. It was the first song we ever wrote as a band, so it’s very meaningful to our story. Re-recording that song was a lot of fun, but also a lot of pressure because we wanted to make sure the recording captured the magic of the song again.”
To mark their departure, Deap Vally have also shared details of a farewell tour, during which they’ll perform ‘SISTRIONIX’ in full. Ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday (21st September) here, while general sale will open from 10:00am local time on Friday (22nd September).
“We found we just can’t function as a traditional band anymore,” drummer and vocalist Julie Edwards has explained. “It’s time for both of us to explore motherhood and other avenues of our lives properly, rather than squeezing them into our artist’s hustle. Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we’re all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we’ve shared together along the way.”
Listen to ‘Baby I Call Hell’ (Deap Vally’s Version) here:
Check out the band’s farewell tour dates below:
Support from:
^ L.A. Witch
* Death Valley Girls
# Sloppy Jane
~ Spoon Benders
NOVEMBER
10 San Diego, CA, The Casbah *
11 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory ^ *
15 San Francisco, CA, August Hall ^
17 Portland, OR, Star Theater ^ ~
18 Vancouver, BC, Wise Hall ^
19 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre ^ ~
FEBRUARY 2024
08 Atlanta, GA, Terminal West #
09 Nashville, TN, Basement East #
10 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall #
11 St. Paul, MN, Turf Club #
13 Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom #
14 Washington, D.C., Black Cat #
16 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts #
17 New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge #
18 Boston, MA, Crystal Ballroom #
MARCH 2024
09 Los Angeles, CA, Teragram *
15 Las Vegas, NV, Backstage Bar + Billiards *
16 Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge *
17 Denver, CO, Marquis *
18 Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf *
20 Austin, TX, Mohawk *
APRIL 2024
18 Mexico City, MX, Foro Indie Rocks!
