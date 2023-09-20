Deap Vally announce final release, ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’ and farewell tour

Deap Vally have today announced ‘SISTRIONIX 2.0’, a new edition of their debut LP and what will be their final release. Due in spring next year, the re-recorded album will feature new single ‘Baby I Call Hell’ (Deap Vally’s Version), of which the band’s Lindsey Troy has said: “‘Baby I Call Hell’ is quintessential Deap Vally. It was the first song we ever wrote as a band, so it’s very meaningful to our story. Re-recording that song was a lot of fun, but also a lot of pressure because we wanted to make sure the recording captured the magic of the song again.”

To mark their departure, Deap Vally have also shared details of a farewell tour, during which they’ll perform ‘SISTRIONIX’ in full. Ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday (21st September) here, while general sale will open from 10:00am local time on Friday (22nd September).

“We found we just can’t function as a traditional band anymore,” drummer and vocalist Julie Edwards has explained. “It’s time for both of us to explore motherhood and other avenues of our lives properly, rather than squeezing them into our artist’s hustle. Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we’re all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we’ve shared together along the way.”



