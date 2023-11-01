News
Divorce drop latest EP cut ‘Eat My Words’
The Notts quartet are set to head out on tour with The Vaccines next spring.
Hotly-tipped Midlands troop Divorce have continued to tease their forthcoming EP ‘Heady Metal’ (out on 17th November via Gravity/EMI) with the release of new track ‘Eat My Words’. Joining previous singles ‘Birds’ and ‘Scratch Your Metal’, the four-piece’s 2023 output showcases their knack for exploring notions of identity and vulnerability via intricate alt-country melodies.
Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Eat My Words’, the band’s co-vocalist and guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow has said: “The song scrutinises my emotional responses to situations in which I’ve been uncomfortable; and where I’ve come away from those situations with frustrations about the things left unsaid, sometimes for better, sometimes not.”
Divorce have also recently announced that they’ll be joining indie heavyweights The Vaccines on their spring 2024 UK tour, as well as a stint supporting Willie J Healey and performing their own headline shows this autumn.
You can find out all the details of Divorce’s upcoming live dates and watch the video for ‘Eat My Words’ below.
*supporting Willie J Healey
^supporting The Vaccines
NOVEMBER 2023
09 Brighton, Chalk*
10 Oxford, O2 Academy*
11 Liverpool, Hangar 34*
22 London, The Social (sold out)
23 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge
25 Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy
26 Leeds, Headrow House,
27 Manchester, YES Basement (sold out)
DECEMBER 2023
16 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
FEBRUARY 2024
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute^
06 Manchester, Manchester Academy^
07 Nottingham, Rock City^
10 London, Troxy,^
11 Margate, Dreamland^
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall^
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall^
15 Bristol, O2 Academy^
17 Oxford, O2 Academy^
18 Brighton, Brighton Dome^
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy^
21 Leeds, O2 Academy^
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom^
23 Newcastle, NX^
Read More
Divorce: “crowd response goes a lot deeper than applause at the end of a song”
The burgeoning Midlands band on their newly-announced EP, 'Heady Metal'.
5th September 2023, 10:22am
Cardiff’s Swn Festival announces next wave of artists for 2023
Today has seen a bumper crop of names added to the festival’s lineup.
27th June 2023, 5:40pm
Divorce share new single ‘Birds’
The Nottingham band have also announced a UK headline tour.
14th June 2023, 1:28pm
Divorce preview debut EP ‘Get Mean’ with new single ‘That Hill’
DIY’s essential, weekly (ish) guide to the best new music.
29th November 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.