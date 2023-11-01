News

Divorce drop latest EP cut ‘Eat My Words

The Notts quartet are set to head out on tour with The Vaccines next spring.

Photo: Alex Evans

1st November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Hotly-tipped Midlands troop Divorce have continued to tease their forthcoming EP ‘Heady Metal’ (out on 17th November via Gravity/EMI) with the release of new track ‘Eat My Words’. Joining previous singles ‘Birds’ and ‘Scratch Your Metal’, the four-piece’s 2023 output showcases their knack for exploring notions of identity and vulnerability via intricate alt-country melodies.

Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Eat My Words’, the band’s co-vocalist and guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow has said: “The song scrutinises my emotional responses to situations in which I’ve been uncomfortable; and where I’ve come away from those situations with frustrations about the things left unsaid, sometimes for better, sometimes not.”

Divorce have also recently announced that they’ll be joining indie heavyweights The Vaccines on their spring 2024 UK tour, as well as a stint supporting Willie J Healey and performing their own headline shows this autumn.

You can find out all the details of Divorce’s upcoming live dates and watch the video for ‘Eat My Words’ below.

Neu

Divorce: “crowd response goes a lot deeper than applause at the end of a song”

The burgeoning Midlands band on their newly-announced EP, 'Heady Metal'.

Play Video

*supporting Willie J Healey
^supporting The Vaccines

NOVEMBER 2023
09 Brighton, Chalk*
10 Oxford, O2 Academy*
11 Liverpool, Hangar 34*
22 London, The Social (sold out)
23 Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge
25 Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy
26 Leeds, Headrow House,
27 Manchester, YES Basement (sold out)

DECEMBER 2023
16 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

FEBRUARY 2024
05 Birmingham, O2 Institute^
06 Manchester, Manchester Academy^
07 Nottingham, Rock City^
10 London, Troxy,^
11 Margate, Dreamland^
13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall^
14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall^
15 Bristol, O2 Academy^
17 Oxford, O2 Academy^
18 Brighton, Brighton Dome^
19 Sheffield, O2 Academy^
21 Leeds, O2 Academy^
22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom^
23 Newcastle, NX^

