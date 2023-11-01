Divorce drop latest EP cut ‘Eat My Words

Hotly-tipped Midlands troop Divorce have continued to tease their forthcoming EP ‘Heady Metal’ (out on 17th November via Gravity/EMI) with the release of new track ‘Eat My Words’. Joining previous singles ‘Birds’ and ‘Scratch Your Metal’, the four-piece’s 2023 output showcases their knack for exploring notions of identity and vulnerability via intricate alt-country melodies.

Discussing the inspirations behind ‘Eat My Words’, the band’s co-vocalist and guitarist Felix Mackenzie-Barrow has said: “The song scrutinises my emotional responses to situations in which I’ve been uncomfortable; and where I’ve come away from those situations with frustrations about the things left unsaid, sometimes for better, sometimes not.”

Divorce have also recently announced that they’ll be joining indie heavyweights The Vaccines on their spring 2024 UK tour, as well as a stint supporting Willie J Healey and performing their own headline shows this autumn.

You can find out all the details of Divorce’s upcoming live dates and watch the video for ‘Eat My Words’ below.

