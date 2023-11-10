News
Dua Lipa is back with pulsing new single ‘Houdini’
It’s our first taste of an upcoming new project…
Undisputed pop icon Dua Lipa has returned with a new single, ‘Houdini’ - our first taste of her next musical chapter, following the runaway success of 2020’s disco-infused ‘Future Nostalgia’. A track that “embodies that 4am feeling when the night is coming to a close and you’re a bit sweaty, but you just don’t want the party to end”, it arrives accompanied by a music video filmed at the English National Ballet, in which Dua dances in a post-rehearsal studio.
“[‘Houdini’] represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom”, she has said of the song. “[It’s] very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end. You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”
The earworm new track was also co-written and co-produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, alongside Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Check out the official video for ‘Houdini’ below.
