Glastonbury confirms Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as 2024 headliners

It’s the first time ever that two out of the three headline acts have been women.

Photo: Emma Swann

14th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Shania Twain, SZA, Glastonbury, News, Festivals

We’ve been waiting with baited breath, and it’s finally here - the first wave of artists confirmed to play Glastonbury 2024 has arrived.

In a first for the festival, this year will see more female acts top the Pyramid Stage than male; Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA are all set to headline proceedings this year (after the 2023 iteration faced criticism for featuring no female headliners).

For Dua, this will be her first appearance at Worthy Farm in seven years, having last played the John Peel Stage on Friday afternoon (she was due to headline The Other Stage in 2020, before the pandemic quickly stopped that year in its tracks). Today’s announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that she’ll be releasing her Britpop-inspired third album ‘Radical Optimism’ in May, so crowds can expect a setlist featuring a healthy dose of newer material, alongside chart-topping hits from her self-titled debut and 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.

This year, Coldplay have been one of the most reliable names cropping up via the Glasto rumour mill, and are indeed veterans of the festival: 2024 will be the band’s record-breaking fifth time headlining the Pyramid. They first topped the bill back in 2002, but now haven’t played there since 2016, so this June will be ripe for them to give 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’ and 2021’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ a Worthy Farm airing.

Completing 2024’s trio of headliners is SZA - the U.S. artist who’s been sweeping awards season, having won three Grammys and been named Best International Artist at this year’s BRIT Awards. Her sophomore album ‘SOS’ saw her top international charts, and she’s already set to take festival season by storm, playing BST Hyde Park (as a headliner, no less), Denmark’s Roskilde, Poland’s Open’er, and more.

Elsewhere on the 2024 lineup, country icon Shania Twain has been confirmed for the Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot, and will play the festival off the back of her third Las Vegas residency.

Also announced today are are whole host of huge names, including: LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, and Olivia Dean (who’ll all play the Pyramid Stage); IDLES, The Streets, Bloc Party, and The Last Dinner Party (set to grace The Other Stage); Jungle, Jessie Ware, Nia Archives, and Squid (who’ll be over on West Holts); Gossip, James Blake, Declan McKenna, Yard Act, and Arlo Parks (all due to perform on Woodsies); and Fontaines DC, Peggy Gou, Lankum, and Baxter Dury.

Today’s names come after months of speculation, and follow the festival’s decision back in November to delay ticket sales for two weeks due to customers’ registrations expiring. Emily Eavis and co. have also recently announced a ticket prize draw, whereby entrants can give a charity donation to be in with a chance of winning a pair of gold-dust tickets to Glasto 2024.

You can check out the full 2024 lineup - so far! - below.

