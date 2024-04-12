News

Dua Lipa shares new scorching new single ‘Illusion’

She’s also shared its sun-drenched video, which was filmed at Barcelona’s Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc.

12th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

The big news just keeps on coming with Dua Lipa! Just a few weeks on from the announcement of her new album, and confirmation that she’ll be headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival, Dua has returned with another new track to keep us going til the weekend.

Following on from previous singles ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season’, Dua has now shared ‘Illusion’, another groove-laden offering. Speaking of the track, she’s said: “‘Illusion’ was the first song Caroline [Ailin], Danny [L Harle], Tobias [Jesso Jr], Kevin [Parker] and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record. It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

In true Dua style, there’s also an impressive video, as direct by Tanu Muino, to boot. Filmed alongside a series of high divers and synchronised swimmers in Barcelona, if this clip isn’t enough to get you searching Skyscanner this afternoon, we don’t know what is. Plus, if you think you recognise the pool - the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc - you probably do: it’s the same one that was in Kylie’s iconic video for ‘Slow.

The track gets taken from Dua’s forthcoming third album ‘Radical Optimism’, which is slated for release on 3rd May; it will follow up to Dua’s record breaking, covid-busting 2020 effort ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Check out the video for ‘Illustion’ below.

Play Video

Dua Lipa plays Open'er 2024 (3rd - 6th July) and Mad Cool 2024 (10th - 13th July) where DIY is an official media partner.

Get tickets to watch Dua Lipa live now.

