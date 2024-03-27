Dua Lipa to play London’s Royal Albert Hall

Fresh from confirming that her eagerly-anticipated third album ‘Radical Optimism’ will be hitting shelves on 3rd May, Dua Lipa has now announced a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Due to take place on 17th October, the event will follow Dua’s run of summer dates in Europe - all of which are sold out - as well as a string of major festival appearances (she’s headlining Glasto 2024, in case you haven’t heard!).

‘Radical Optimism’ promises 11 tracks inspired by “the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop” - music which Dua has said “has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show go on general sale at 10:00am on 12th April and are sure to move quick, so set those alarms. In the meantime, you can check out Dua’s upcoming touring schedule and listen to her latest single ‘Training Season’ below.