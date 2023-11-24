News
English Teacher share latest gem ‘Mastermind Specialism’
The Leeds quartet have also lined up their biggest headline show to date at London’s Electric Brixton next May.
The latest in a campaign of stunning single releases, ‘Mastermind Specialism’ joins English Teacher’s recent cuts ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ and ‘Nearly Daffodils’ as the third instalment of the band’s not-yet-officially-announced debut LP.
Musing over themes of paralysing indecision, the track spotlights frontwoman Lily Fontaine’s understated yet powerfully emotive vocals, while soaring cello parts come courtesy of London’s Blossom Caldarone.
Explaining more about the inspirations behind ‘Mastermind Specialism’, Lily has said: “Decision paralysis is an ache that has murmured in me through sitting on smaller fences, through to questioning my theology, my sexuality, my career and so on. Watching Jaco Van Dormael’s incredible sci-fi/fantasy Mr Nobody put the cause and effect of this issue into perspective; my life has been consistent in its inconsistency. 12 different houses across the country and mixed-race I’ve always been a bit in-between and I think that’s where this song, and a lot of the songs we’re due to release, come from.”
The new single’s arrival comes hot on the heels of English Teacher’s appearance on Later With… Jools Holland earlier this month, as well as the recent news that they’ll be the Independent Venue Week Artist Ambassador for 2024.
What’s more, the band have also announced details of a headline show at London’s Electric Brixton - their biggest to date - for 29th May 2024. Tickets are on sale now; you can grab yours and listen to ‘Mastermind Specialism’ below.
