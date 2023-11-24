News

English Teacher share latest gem ‘Mastermind Specialism

The Leeds quartet have also lined up their biggest headline show to date at London’s Electric Brixton next May.

Photo: Tatiana Pozuelo

24th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

English Teacher, News, Listen

The latest in a campaign of stunning single releases, ‘Mastermind Specialism’ joins English Teacher’s recent cuts ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ and ‘Nearly Daffodils’ as the third instalment of the band’s not-yet-officially-announced debut LP.

Musing over themes of paralysing indecision, the track spotlights frontwoman Lily Fontaine’s understated yet powerfully emotive vocals, while soaring cello parts come courtesy of London’s Blossom Caldarone.

Explaining more about the inspirations behind ‘Mastermind Specialism’, Lily has said: “Decision paralysis is an ache that has murmured in me through sitting on smaller fences, through to questioning my theology, my sexuality, my career and so on. Watching Jaco Van Dormael’s incredible sci-fi/fantasy Mr Nobody put the cause and effect of this issue into perspective; my life has been consistent in its inconsistency. 12 different houses across the country and mixed-race I’ve always been a bit in-between and I think that’s where this song, and a lot of the songs we’re due to release, come from.”

The new single’s arrival comes hot on the heels of English Teacher’s appearance on Later With… Jools Holland earlier this month, as well as the recent news that they’ll be the Independent Venue Week Artist Ambassador for 2024.

What’s more, the band have also announced details of a headline show at London’s Electric Brixton - their biggest to date - for 29th May 2024. Tickets are on sale now; you can grab yours and listen to ‘Mastermind Specialism’ below.

Play Video
&#8220;Reducing opportunities for creatives outside of the capital is choking the airwaves&#8221;

Opinion

“Reducing opportunities for creatives outside of the capital is choking the airwaves”

Lily Fontaine of Leeds band English Teacher on why, in the wake of this month's BBC Introducing closures, it's integral that we unblock the regional pipeline.

Get tickets to watch English Teacher live now.

Tags: English Teacher, News, Listen

English Teacher Tickets

The Crescent, York

The Crescent, York

Bedford Esquires, Bedford

Electric Brixton, London

Latest News

The BRITs introduce new R&B award and extend artist of the year shortlists

The BRITs introduce new R&B award and extend artist of the year shortlists

Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred again.. and more to headline Reading & Leeds 2024

Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred again.. and more to headline Reading & Leeds 2024

Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024

Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024

Lauran Hibberd drops video for recent single ‘Mary’

Lauran Hibberd drops video for recent single Mary

Girls Aloud reunite for 2024 arena tour

Girls Aloud reunite for 2024 arena tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY