English Teacher release irrepressible new single ‘Nearly Daffodils’
Later this month, the quartet are heading out on their biggest UK headline tour to date.
Leeds four-piece English Teacher continue to go from strength to strength, having followed their 2022 EP ‘Polyawkward’ this year with a Speedy Wunderground single (‘Everything I Know About Love’); a song on the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack (‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’); and now, their irrepressible new track ‘Nearly Daffodils’.
“‘Nearly Daffodils’ is about heartbreak and acceptance of unfulfilled potential”, explains the band’s Lily Fontaine. “How, no matter how much you may want something, no matter how much effort you may put into something’s growth or development, no matter how beautiful you can envision its fruition; life is a bitch and about as unstoppable as a freight train.”
Following a string of recent festival sets - including a performance at Reeperbahn Festival on DIY’s Molotow Club stage - English Teacher will shortly be embarking on their biggest headline tour of the UK to date, including what promises to be a special hometown show at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club. Get tickets here; find out where they’ll be stopping off and listen to ‘Nearly Daffodils’ below.
OCTOBER
08 Liverpool, District
21 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
22 Glasgow, McChuills
23 Newcastle, Cluny 2
24 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (sold out)
26 London, Scala
27 Bristol, The Louisiana (sold out)
28 Southampton, Heartbreakers (sold out)
29 Brighton, The Hope & Ruin (sold out)
31 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
NOVEMBER
01 Manchester, Night & Day Cafe (sold out)
English Teacher - The World's Biggest Paving Slab Red 7 Inch Vinyl
£11
