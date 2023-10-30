Everything Everything announce new album ‘Mountainhead

Renowned alt-pop experimenters Everything Everything have announced that their forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘Mountainhead’, will be released on 1st March 2024, following 2022’s ‘Raw Data Feel’.

Set to examine notions of capitalism and social fracturing through a futuristic lens, the band have said that the LP’s concept is centred around “another world, [in which] society has built an immense mountain. To make the mountain bigger, they must make the hole they live in deeper and deeper. All of society is built around the creation of the mountain, and a mountain religion dominates all thought.

At the top of the mountain is rumoured to be a huge mirror that reflects endlessly recurring images of the self, and at the bottom of the pit is a giant golden snake that is the primal fear of all believers. A ‘Mountainhead’ is one who believes the mountain must grow no matter the cost, and no matter how terrible it is to dwell in the great pit. The taller the mountain, the deeper the hole.”



To mark the news, they’ve shared the album’s lead single ‘Cold Reactor’ - an upbeat collage of shimmering synths and driving beats, which the band’s Jonathan Higgs has explained “is about striving for an advanced future and exponential growth at the cost of our own personal worlds and mental wellbeing. Lives lived through screens and isolation, leading to disconnected and emotionless reactions in the form of symbols.”

Watch the official video for ‘Cold Reactor’ here: