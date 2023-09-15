FIZZ release latest track ‘You, Me, Lonely

Indie-pop supergroup FIZZ have today shared another new song ‘You, Me, Lonely’ - the fifth single to be taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘The Secret To Life’ (due 27th October via Decca Records). Made up of friends and musicians dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown, FIZZ have made quite the statement so far this year, with tracks like ‘High In Brighton’ and ‘As Good As It Gets’ giving us a preview into the fantastical world of Fizzville.

‘You, Me, Lonely’ is a gentler cut, centred around dodie’s lead vocals and the quartet’s soothing group harmonies. Of the track, FIZZ have said: “[It’s] a time capsule for the moment right before 2 hearts break. This sad phrase echoes to start a song about a partnership that has run its course: “I love you, I need to. What am I without you?”

You can read all about our chat with FIZZ in our September 2023 print mag (grab a copy here), and watch the visualiser for ‘You, Me, Lonely’ below:

