News
FIZZ release latest track ‘You, Me, Lonely’
The quartet have also rescheduled their headline tour and announced instore shows for this autumn.
Indie-pop supergroup FIZZ have today shared another new song ‘You, Me, Lonely’ - the fifth single to be taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘The Secret To Life’ (due 27th October via Decca Records). Made up of friends and musicians dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown, FIZZ have made quite the statement so far this year, with tracks like ‘High In Brighton’ and ‘As Good As It Gets’ giving us a preview into the fantastical world of Fizzville.
‘You, Me, Lonely’ is a gentler cut, centred around dodie’s lead vocals and the quartet’s soothing group harmonies. Of the track, FIZZ have said: “[It’s] a time capsule for the moment right before 2 hearts break. This sad phrase echoes to start a song about a partnership that has run its course: “I love you, I need to. What am I without you?”
You can read all about our chat with FIZZ in our September 2023 print mag (grab a copy here), and watch the visualiser for ‘You, Me, Lonely’ below:
As well as pushing back the release date of ‘The Secret To Life’, the band have also announced rescheduled dates for their debut headline tour, which will now take place in February 2024. Additionally, they’ll be performing a run of intimate instore shows this autumn to celebrate the album’s release. Find out the full details of both tours below, and get tickets here:
OCTOBER
27 Dublin, HMV
28 Newcastle, HMV
28 Leeds, Jumbo Records
29 Nottingham, Rough Trade
30 Bristol, HMV
31 Southampton, Vinilo
NOVEMBER
01 Brighton, Resident
02 London, Banquet @ St John’s Church
12 London, Rough Trade East
FEBRUARY 2024
18 Dublin, Vicar Street
20 Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket
21 Leeds, Project House
23 Cardiff, Tramshed
25 Manchester, O2 Ritz
27 Bristol, SWX
28 London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire
29 CHALK, Brighton
MARCH 2024
01 Birmingham, O2 Institute
Read More
FIZZ - The Secret To Life
4 Stars
A wide-eyed hit of sugary fantasia.
13th September 2023, 7:56am
Tracks: Stormzy, Sheer Mag, The Hives and more
The biggest and best of the week’s new music.
4th August 2023, 6:00pm
FIZZ drop latest track ‘As Good As It Gets’
The group’s debut album, ‘The Secret To Life’, arrives on 15th September.
2nd August 2023, 1:48pm
FIZZ unveil new track ‘Close One’, the latest single from their upcoming debut album
Tickets for the cult supergroup’s autumn tour are on sale now.
19th July 2023, 2:00pm
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.