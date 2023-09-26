Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!

Folly Group have today announced details of their anticipated debut album, ‘Down There!’, which is due to land on 12th January 2024 via So Young Records. It’ll act as a follow up to their previous EPs ‘Awake And Hungry’ and ‘Human And Kind’, as well as their most recent cut, the single ‘Strange Neighbour’.

The arrival of ‘Down There!’ is heralded by album opener ‘Big Ground’ (out today), of which the band’s guitarist and vocalist Louis Milburn says: “The basic concept of this song is life filling you with so much anxiety and dread that you would rather you didn’t exist at all - you’d rather be swallowed by the ground. In a way it’s sort of celebrating this fact, because once you know this deep down inside you can start to let go of these anxieties because after a while you face so many that they start to matter less.”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Big Ground’ here:

