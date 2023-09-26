News

Folly Group announce forthcoming debut album ‘Down There!

They’ve also shared a new single from the record and confirmed a headline UK tour.

Photo: Matt Ritson

26th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Folly Group have today announced details of their anticipated debut album, ‘Down There!’, which is due to land on 12th January 2024 via So Young Records. It’ll act as a follow up to their previous EPs ‘Awake And Hungry’ and ‘Human And Kind’, as well as their most recent cut, the single ‘Strange Neighbour’.

The arrival of ‘Down There!’ is heralded by album opener ‘Big Ground’ (out today), of which the band’s guitarist and vocalist Louis Milburn says: “The basic concept of this song is life filling you with so much anxiety and dread that you would rather you didn’t exist at all - you’d rather be swallowed by the ground. In a way it’s sort of celebrating this fact, because once you know this deep down inside you can start to let go of these anxieties because after a while you face so many that they start to matter less.”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Big Ground’ here:

Collaboratively produced by all four members of the band, ‘Down There!’ promises to explore the experience of coming of age in the UK amid cost of living and mental health crises. “For every personal step forward, an off-the-cuff decision by a politician we’ll never meet puts us two steps back – a lot of the time we’re basically furious”, explains drummer and vocalist Sean Harper.

Here’s where you can catch Folly Group live next year:

MARCH 2024
06 Brighton, Patterns
07 Bedford, Esquires
08 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
09 Bristol, Strange Brew
12 Birmingham, Dead Wax
13 Liverpool, Arts Club
14 Manchester, Yes (Pink Room)
15 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
16 Glasgow, King Tuts
19 Newcastle Cluny 2
20 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 London, Scala

APRIL 2024
02 Lille, Aeronef Club
03 Paris, Le Pop Up Du Label
04 La Roche Sur Yon Quai M
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey*
07 Donosti, Dabadaba
08 Madrid, Maravillas
09 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Bologna, Locomotiv
12 Bern, Isc
13 Zurich, Bogen F
16 Schorndorf, Manufaktur
17 Prague, Cafe Lese
18 Dresden, Polimagie Festival
19 Berlin, Urban Spree
20 Osnabrück, Pop Salon
23 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
24 Nijmegen, Merleyn
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso
26 Rotterdam, Roodkapje
28 Brussels, Botanique

* supporting Yard Act

