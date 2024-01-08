News
Folly Group share final album preview ‘Pressure Pad’
Their awaited debut ‘Down There!’ lands this Friday.
Following the release of a string of anticipation-building tracks (including ‘Strange Neighbour’, ‘Big Ground’ and ‘I’ll Do What I Can’, Folly Group have today dropped the fourth single from their imminent debut LP ‘Down There!’ (out on 12th January via So Young Records).
In the words of the band’s vocalist/drummer Sean Harper, new cut ‘Pressure Pad’ “is a testament to how far we’ve come as collaborators. Every different kind of remote or in-the-room collaboration we’ve ever found fruitful was involved in creating this Frankenstein’s Monster of a single. Its final version arrived after months of exchanging files, ideas and needless spanners in the works. This is probably the 6th or 7th iteration of this song, and its final form was ultimately dictated by a deadline - we’d probably never have been able to call it finished otherwise. Every room in which this album was made has birthed one or more elements of ‘Pressure Pad’: Louis’s flat, Tom’s flat, our rehearsal space, the studio where we recorded the bulk of the record.
“Lyrically, it touches on someone else being a massive part of your self, but loving it. It’s about totally going with the flow of a relationship, becoming someone you never otherwise would have been, but not over-analysing that, rather being grateful for it.
What’s more, Folly Group have also just announced a handful of North American dates, adding to their already extensive run of UK and EU shows. Check out where you can catch them live this year:
MARCH 2024
06 Brighton, Patterns
07 Bedford, Esquires
08 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
09 Bristol, Strange Brew
12 Birmingham, Dead Wax
13 Liverpool, Arts Club
14 Manchester, Yes (Pink Room)
15 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
16 Glasgow, King Tuts
19 Newcastle Cluny 2
20 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
21 London, Scala
APRIL 2024
02 Lille, Aeronef Club
03 Paris, Le Pop Up Du Label
04 La Roche Sur Yon Quai M
06 Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey (supporting Yard Act)
07 Donosti, Dabadaba
08 Madrid, Maravillas
09 Barcelona, Heliogabal
11 Bologna, Locomotiv
12 Bern, Isc
13 Zurich, Bogen F
16 Schorndorf, Manufaktur
17 Prague, Cafe Lese
18 Dresden, Polimagie Festival
19 Berlin, Urban Spree
20 Osnabrück, Pop Salon
23 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
24 Nijmegen, Merleyn
25 Amsterdam, Paradiso
26 Rotterdam, Roodkapje
28 Brussels, Botanique
MAY 2024
08 Brooklyn, Union Pool
10 Montreal, L’Esco
11 Toronto, Monarch Tavern
13 Chicago, Hideout
15 Los Angeles, Gold Diggers
