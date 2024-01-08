Folly Group share final album preview ‘Pressure Pad

Following the release of a string of anticipation-building tracks (including ‘Strange Neighbour’, ‘Big Ground’ and ‘I’ll Do What I Can’, Folly Group have today dropped the fourth single from their imminent debut LP ‘Down There!’ (out on 12th January via So Young Records).

In the words of the band’s vocalist/drummer Sean Harper, new cut ‘Pressure Pad’ “is a testament to how far we’ve come as collaborators. Every different kind of remote or in-the-room collaboration we’ve ever found fruitful was involved in creating this Frankenstein’s Monster of a single. Its final version arrived after months of exchanging files, ideas and needless spanners in the works. This is probably the 6th or 7th iteration of this song, and its final form was ultimately dictated by a deadline - we’d probably never have been able to call it finished otherwise. Every room in which this album was made has birthed one or more elements of ‘Pressure Pad’: Louis’s flat, Tom’s flat, our rehearsal space, the studio where we recorded the bulk of the record.

“Lyrically, it touches on someone else being a massive part of your self, but loving it. It’s about totally going with the flow of a relationship, becoming someone you never otherwise would have been, but not over-analysing that, rather being grateful for it.



Watch the video for ‘Pressure Pad’ below.