Album Review

Folly Group - Down There!

The authenticity and vulnerability on show makes them feel like a bunch of mates.

Reviewer: Jack Terry

Released: 12th January 2024

Label: So Young

Folly Group have already proven their ability to fuse Afrobeat, dub and trip-hop on their two EPs - ‘Awake And Hungry’ and 2022’s ‘Human And Kind’ - and the outfit build on that pedigree with debut full-length, ‘Down There!’. ‘Big Ground’ kicks off with bare drums, sparse guitars, and a dose of gang vocals, before a wall of noise closes the track in a swirling maelstrom of righteous energy. Meanwhile, the jangly opening of ‘I’ll Do What I Can’ is followed by gritty vocals and driving guitar that evoke post-punk of all ages, from the goth-tinged ‘80s to today’s worldly stylings. The record glides effortlessly and it’s a spectacular thing to be able to make a 37-minute-long album feel like a fraction of that time, which they do by offering up sumptuous morsels and microdoses of disparate genres and elements, without ever feeling forced or misplaced. Whether they’re tackling mental health issues on the indie-rocking ‘Bright Night’ or decrying financial pressures on the stirring and discomforting ‘East Flat Crows’, the authenticity and vulnerability on show makes Folly Group feel like a bunch of mates.

Tags: Folly Group, Neu, Reviews, Album Reviews

Folly Group Tickets

Patterns, Brighton

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Bristol Strange Brew, Bristol

Dead Wax Digbeth, Birmingham

Arts Club, Loft, Liverpool

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Cluny2, Newcastle

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Scala, London

