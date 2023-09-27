News

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album ‘Dark Rainbow

They’ve also shared its lead single and details of an international headline tour.

Photo: Brian Rankin

27th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, News, Listen

Ushering in a new era (following 2021’s ‘Sticky’), Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared news of their forthcoming album, ‘Dark Rainbow’ (due out on 26th January 2024). To mark the announcement, they’ve also put out its lead single ‘Man of the Hour’, establishing the record’s key tenet of self-reflection and showcasing the band’s sonic evolution.

Of the new track, singer Frank Carter has explained: “We talk about how rock and roll will never die, but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die. The whole concept and what it means has always been this glamorised moment, but ultimately when I put that suit on, it didn’t go very well for me. I’m just witnessing the world change so quickly and I’m still trying to come to terms with who I am and what the authentic version of me is. By giving people what I thought they wanted I think I got further and further away from who I actually am.”

Listen to ‘Man of the Hour’ here:

Play Video

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will also be kicking off 2024 with a huge international tour, including headline dates throughout the UK, Europe, Australia, and the USA. Fans can access ticket pre-sale by pre-ordering ‘Dark Rainbow’, while general sale will open at 10:00am local time on Friday 6th October here.

FEBRUARY 2024
06 Cardiff, The Great Hall
07 Bristol, O2 Academy
09 Manchester, Academy
10 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Student’s Union
11 Glasgow, Barrowland
13 Leeds, O2 Academy
14 Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall
15 London, Roundhouse
16 London, Roundhouse
22 Berlin, Metropol
23 Cologne, Live Music Hall
24 Paris, Le Bataclan
26 Brussels, AB Main Hall
27 Tilberg, Poppodium

APRIL 2024
16 Perth, Magnet House
18 Adelaide, The Gov
19 Melbourne, 170 Russell
20 Geelong, Barwon Club
23 Brisbane, Triffid
24 Sydney, Crowbar

MAY 2024
13 Nashville, TN, The End
14 Chicago, IL, Subterranean
17 Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern
20 Philadelphia, PA, Foundry
21 New York, NY, The Gramercy Theatre
22 Washington DC, Atlantis

Tags: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, News, Listen

Latest News

Grove shares news of new EP ‘Pl*y’

Grove shares news of new EP Pl*y

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP ‘Bodied’

Ben Gregory announces upcoming EP Bodied

Matt Maltese releases latest single ‘The Earth Is A Very Small Dot’

Matt Maltese releases latest single The Earth Is A Very Small Dot

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2’

Blonde Redhead share double single and short film Sit Down For Dinner Pts 1 & 2

Bingo Fury is back with new single ‘Power Drill’

Bingo Fury is back with new single Power Drill

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

September 2023

Latest Issue

September 2023

Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY