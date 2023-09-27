Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce new album ‘Dark Rainbow

Ushering in a new era (following 2021’s ‘Sticky’), Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have shared news of their forthcoming album, ‘Dark Rainbow’ (due out on 26th January 2024). To mark the announcement, they’ve also put out its lead single ‘Man of the Hour’, establishing the record’s key tenet of self-reflection and showcasing the band’s sonic evolution.

Of the new track, singer Frank Carter has explained: “We talk about how rock and roll will never die, but we never really talk about how maybe the idea of the rock star should die. The whole concept and what it means has always been this glamorised moment, but ultimately when I put that suit on, it didn’t go very well for me. I’m just witnessing the world change so quickly and I’m still trying to come to terms with who I am and what the authentic version of me is. By giving people what I thought they wanted I think I got further and further away from who I actually am.”

Listen to ‘Man of the Hour’ here:

