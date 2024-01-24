Album Review

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Dark Rainbow

Perhaps their most consistent and level work to date.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Dark Rainbow

Reviewer: Jack Terry

Released: 26th January 2024

Label: International Death Cult / AWAL

Frank Carter and Dean Richardson have lived a lot of life together. Since the old friends formed their band in 2015, they’ve constantly shifted with the times, releasing four albums that each reflect where they are in that moment. Now with ‘Dark Rainbow’, their fifth album as Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, they opt instead to reflect on where they’ve been, where they are now, and where they’re heading. Indeed, ‘Dark Rainbow’ sounds like many of the best bits of each of their previous records. From rousing opener ‘Honey’ to the soft ballad closer of ‘A Dark Rainbow’, there’s a familiarity without ever feeling rehashed; that is to say existing fans will be pleased, while any new ears this falls on should want to hear more. ‘Man Of The Hour’ best illustrates their longstanding honest and open call to do away with the traditional view of a rock star. And while ‘Dark Rainbow’ does lack those ‘I Hate You’-esque standout moments of their earlier records, the eleven tracks here are perhaps their most consistent and level to date. Frank’s smoky crooning is a mainstay, while Dean’s guitar work is more versatile and pliant than ever before, allowing ragers like ‘American Spirit’ to slot in seamlessly alongside the likes of the vulnerability of ‘Happier Days’. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have long been a prolific machine and it seems they’re keeping themselves well oiled.

Frank Carter &amp; The Rattlesnakes: Betting On Themselves

Interview

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: Betting On Themselves

After the frenzied blitz of 2021’s ‘Sticky’, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are emerging with a reflective, grand statement on fifth album ‘Dark Rainbow’.

Play Video

Tags: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Reviews, Album Reviews

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Tickets

Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool

The Great Hall - Cardiff Uni, Cardiff

O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

Manchester Academy, Manchester

Newcastle Northumbria Uni SU - REDS, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

The Wulfrun at The Halls, Wolverhampton

Roundhouse, London

Latest News

Dua Lipa announces next single ‘Training Season’

Dua Lipa announces next single Training Season

FLETCHER announces new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’

FLETCHER announces new album In Search Of The Antidote

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Mogwai, Show Me The Body, Explosions In The Sky to play 2024’s ArcTanGent festival

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album ‘Skinwalker’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard confirm details of second album Skinwalker

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut ‘Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)’

Kelela and Shygirl team up for new cut Holier (JD. REID’s Remix)

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now