Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - Dark Rainbow

Frank Carter and Dean Richardson have lived a lot of life together. Since the old friends formed their band in 2015, they’ve constantly shifted with the times, releasing four albums that each reflect where they are in that moment. Now with ‘Dark Rainbow’, their fifth album as Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, they opt instead to reflect on where they’ve been, where they are now, and where they’re heading. Indeed, ‘Dark Rainbow’ sounds like many of the best bits of each of their previous records. From rousing opener ‘Honey’ to the soft ballad closer of ‘A Dark Rainbow’, there’s a familiarity without ever feeling rehashed; that is to say existing fans will be pleased, while any new ears this falls on should want to hear more. ‘Man Of The Hour’ best illustrates their longstanding honest and open call to do away with the traditional view of a rock star. And while ‘Dark Rainbow’ does lack those ‘I Hate You’-esque standout moments of their earlier records, the eleven tracks here are perhaps their most consistent and level to date. Frank’s smoky crooning is a mainstay, while Dean’s guitar work is more versatile and pliant than ever before, allowing ragers like ‘American Spirit’ to slot in seamlessly alongside the likes of the vulnerability of ‘Happier Days’. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have long been a prolific machine and it seems they’re keeping themselves well oiled.